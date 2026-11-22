Media entrepreneur and publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu, has said former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar remains in the 2027 presidential race and has no intention of stepping down for any aspirant.

Momodu stated this in a post on his X platform on Sunday, insisting that Atiku was determined to contest the election.

“Take it from me as the absolute TRUTH… ATIKU ABUBAKAR is too consequential, experienced and focused to step down for ANYONE,” he wrote.

He added that the former vice-president was still firmly in the race and was committed to making life affordable for Nigerians again.

“He is very much in the race and ready to make life AFFORDABLE for all NIGERIANS again,” Momodu said.