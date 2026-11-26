By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of worsening Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis through rising energy and production costs.

Atiku said expensive and unreliable electricity was forcing manufacturers to spend more on production, pushing up the prices of goods and making homes increasingly unaffordable.

In a statement on Thursday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku cited reports that 11 listed manufacturing companies spent ₦842 billion on energy in the first nine months of 2026, describing the figure as evidence of the burden of unreliable and expensive power.

“₦842 billion is the energy bill of only 11 companies in nine months. Cement manufacturers are among the industries hit hardest by the cost of power. That cost does not disappear at the factory gate. It enters the price of every bag of cement and pushes the cost of building a home further beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Atiku also questioned the Tinubu administration’s claim that it had delivered more than 26,000 housing units, arguing that the figure included unfinished projects and developments initiated under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that 10,328 of the reported units were still under construction and demanded a breakdown of inherited projects, completed houses and those occupied by beneficiaries.

“A building site is not a completed home. An inherited project is not proof of fresh delivery. A mortgage approval is not a house key. Publish what Tinubu inherited, what his administration completed, how many families have moved in and what those homes cost,” he said.

He also challenged the administration’s claim that its housing programme had generated 525,100 construction jobs, arguing that projected employment opportunities should not be presented as jobs already created.

On the wider economic impact, Atiku said the rising cost of energy was forcing manufacturers to increase prices, reduce production, delay expansion or cut jobs, with consumers bearing the consequences.

“When factories spend fortunes on electricity, diesel and gas, they raise prices, cut production, postpone expansion or shed jobs. Families then pay more for everything those factories produce. Tinubu’s energy failure is being added to every Nigerian’s bill,” he said.

Atiku said his Affordable Life campaign would prioritise reliable electricity for industries and a transparent, targeted subsidy for domestically refined fuel to reduce production costs and ease the burden on consumers.

He said the government could not promise affordable housing while the cost of building materials remained beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians.

“You cannot build affordable homes with cement that families and builders can no longer afford. You cannot protect jobs while factories spend fortunes generating their own power. And you cannot restore purchasing power by calling hardship reform.

“Tinubu’s campaign can count unfinished houses and estimated jobs. Nigerians are counting what it costs to keep the lights on, buy food, purchase cement and pay rent. Bring down the cost of production. Hand over homes people can afford. Make Nigeria affordable again.”