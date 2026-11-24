By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday took his campaign to Kogi State, declaring that Nigerians should be able to live with dignity in their own country.

At a rally, supporters reportedly chanted ‘Tinubu Must Go!’ as Atiku criticised the economic hardship facing households, traders and workers, and called for a change in the country’s economic direction.

In a statement by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the reception in Kogi reflected the frustration of families struggling to cope with rising living costs.

“They came here in their numbers because they want to be heard. Their hardship is real, and their hope deserves an answer,” he said.

Atiku said his proposed economic approach would focus on reducing fuel costs, supporting local production and ensuring that Nigerians could get more value from their earnings.

“A mother should not have to choose between feeding her children and paying their school fees. A trader should not open a shop each morning wondering whether anyone can afford to buy. A young person should not work hard all day and still struggle to pay for the journey home. These are the lives behind the figures this government recites,” he said.

Explaining his campaign’s promise of affordable living, Atiku said the objective was to make it easier for ordinary Nigerians to meet their daily needs.

“When we say we will make life affordable again, we are speaking to the parent counting the last notes in a purse and the worker calculating whether a salary will last until month’s end,” he said.

Reacting to the chants against President Bola Tinubu, Atiku said they reflected the frustration of people who felt they had been asked to endure hardship without a clear end in sight.

“The people of Kogi are chanting ‘Tinubu Must Go’ because they are tired of being told to endure pain with no end in sight. I hear them. I see the faces in this crowd, and I know what is at stake. No family should have to beg for the chance to live with dignity in its own country,” he said.

He thanked the people of Kogi for their reception and urged his supporters to remain peaceful, while encouraging them to use their votes to determine the country’s political future.

“Let no one mistake your restraint for acceptance of hardship. Let your voices be heard, and let your votes decide Nigeria’s future,” he urged.