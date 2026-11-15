2027: Atiku storms Bauchi communities, questions Tinubu’s grassroots outreach

Collage of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar weekend took his presidential campaign to communities across Bauchi State, drawing large crowds along his route from the airport to the Bauchi State Presidential Lodge and during a road trip to Azare.

The tour, which featured a campaign rally, visits to four communities and courtesy calls on two traditional rulers, was part of his efforts to deepen grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections, while challenging President Bola Tinubu’s record of direct engagement with Nigerians.

Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, said Atiku began the day’s engagements at 8am with consultations with stakeholders before proceeding to an 11am rally in Bauchi.

Atiku thanked residents for the reception, saying it had strengthened his resolve to take his message of affordable living and responsible leadership to communities across the country.

After the rally, his campaign train travelled by road to Azare, stopping in Soro, Kari, Darazo and Misau, where residents turned out to welcome him and his entourage.

In Misau, Atiku paid a courtesy visit to the Emir, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, thanking him and his council for their hospitality and words of encouragement. He also acknowledged residents who waited to receive his entourage despite its arrival at nightfall.

He arrived in Azare at 10.30pm, where he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Katagum, extending his engagements with traditional rulers and community leaders.

The campaign team is expected to proceed to Potiskum on Sunday for another rally.

However, the ADC campaign used the reported scale of the reception to question Tinubu’s grassroots engagement, challenging the President to demonstrate a similar willingness to meet Nigerians directly.

“The scale of yesterday’s welcome raises a simple question: can the sitting President volunteer to meet the people and make even half the effort Atiku has made to reach them?” Shaibu said.