2027: Atiku promises to end insecurity if elected

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar has promised to tackle insurgency and other forms of insecurity, if voted in the 2027 Presidential election.

Atiku made the promise in Potiskum on Sunday during the party’s campaign rally.

He also promised to provide an enabling environment for youths to develop careers in all areas of their interest.

“Whatever you want to do, my administration will support you. But we will not allow all acts of violence,” he said.

Abubakar said he would revive the economy by providing affordable fuel, electricity and cutting taxes.

He, however, said all these could only be achieved if voters came out en-mass to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

Abubakar advised the electorate to vote wisely for candidates that would better their lot and reject corrupt and selfish politicians.

“Vote the ADC for your future and the future of your children. We are ready to serve you in every way we can,” Atiku said.

In his remarks, the ADC National Secretary, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, thanked the people of Yobe for their warm reception to the party’s candidates.

He urged the electorate to vote for change and ensure that due process was followed in counting and collation of votes cast.