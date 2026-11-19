By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to open its proposed artificial intelligence system for processing election results to independent audit ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku wants the commission to disclose how the technology works, who developed it and what safeguards are in place to prevent valid polling unit results from being flagged, delayed or excluded during electronic processing.

In a statement by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said he had petitioned the INEC Chairman on behalf of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and allied democratic stakeholders, demanding algorithmic transparency, independent scrutiny and clear rules for human oversight.

The petition follows INEC’s announced integration of artificial intelligence and intelligent document processing into the process linking its Data Verification and Authentication System, DIVAS, with the INEC Result Viewing portal, IReV.

Warning against placing public confidence in an opaque technology, Atiku said: “INEC cannot ask Nigerians to trust a system whose rules they are forbidden to see. If an algorithm can flag a polling unit result sheet, the public deserves to know what triggers that flag, who set the threshold, who can change it and what happens to the result afterward.”

He demanded publication of the system’s technical and operational framework, including its training data sources, criteria for flagging discrepancies and the identities of its developers and third-party vendors.

He also wants independent cybersecurity experts, political party technology representatives and civil society technologists to have access to the source code, training data and decision logs for a comprehensive audit before the nationwide mock accreditation scheduled for November 28, 2026.

On the legal status of polling unit results, Atiku insisted that the physical Form EC8A, completed and signed at the polling unit, must remain the primary evidence of what transpired there, warning against allowing an algorithmic assessment to override it.

“The polling unit result sheet, Form EC8A, records what happened where the people voted. INEC must publicly reaffirm the legal status of the physical form completed and signed at the polling unit, and explain how it will resolve any conflict between that document and an AI assessment.

“A machine’s verdict cannot be allowed to quietly displace the evidence witnessed by voters and party agents,” he said.

Atiku also demanded a transparent procedure for reviewing flagged result sheets, including the officials responsible for such reviews, documentation of decisions, notification of political parties and mechanisms for promptly challenging errors.

He proposed real-time monitoring access for political parties through a dedicated dashboard or observer interface to enable them to identify unusual patterns of flagging, delays or blocked uploads during elections.

The former Vice President further urged the National Assembly to summon INEC’s leadership and Information and Communications Technology Directorate to publicly explain the system’s design, safeguards and audit arrangements.

He called on election observers and international partners to monitor the digital handling of results alongside activities at polling units, urging voters to lawfully document results as announced and displayed at their polling units for comparison with subsequently uploaded figures.

Linking the demand to his campaign’s political agenda, Atiku said the credibility of the electoral process was crucial to Nigerians’ ability to choose the government they wanted.

“Nigerians must be free to accept or reject that promise at the ballot box. No hidden algorithm should stand between a struggling family’s vote and the change that family hopes to see,” he said.

He urged INEC to open the system to independent testing, publish procedures for correcting errors and guarantee that no valid vote would disappear during electronic processing.

“Nigerians will not accept an election in which they can watch the counting at their polling unit but cannot see what happens when their result enters INEC’s digital system,” Atiku warned.