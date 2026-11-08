2027: Ask Atiku where he got money to build university

•Shettima hits Obi •Yari targets 2.3m votes in Rivers

•President will get 3m votes — Fubara

By Henry Umoru, Omeiza Ajayi and Daniel Abia

President Bola Tinubu yesterday challenged Nigerians to ask former Vice President Atiku Abubakar how he acquired the money to establish his university while serving in government, accusing him of using public resources to advance private interests.

Tinubu, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally, held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, also thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his handling of the political crisis in the state, assuring him that he would not regret supporting him (Tinubu).

The President, who is seeking a second term in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, urged Rivers residents to renew the mandate they gave him and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2023.

He also praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his development efforts and political support, describing him as a dependable partner in his administration.

Taking a swipe at opposition politicians who have criticised his government’s handling of the economy, particularly the rising cost of living and hardship, Tinubu said those accusing his administration of creating hunger were responsible for the problems they now complain about.

“Those people, talking of hunger, are clearly the mess they created. Atiku was one of them,” he said.\

“Ask him how he built the university, while he was in office as vice president in charge of our economy. Who built the university for you? It’s your money. It’s your effort. A man without moral integrity, rectitude and ethics for the office,” Tinubu said.

The President’s remarks came amid renewed political exchanges between the ruling party and opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu also used the occasion to express appreciation to Fubara for maintaining peace in Rivers State following the political confrontation that had threatened the stability of the state government.

“I want to thank you specifically, for your maturity, understanding, respect for the wisdom of elders. When we intervened, you respected our position. You maintained peace. You are a committed democrat. Fubara, you will not regret what you have done,” he said.

Recalling the support Rivers State gave him during the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu said the people stood by him at a time when his political fortunes appeared uncertain.

“Rivers State, you have been good to me. In 2023, when I looked very helpless, you stood out to support me. Today again, I return here to say thank you. And seek your support for the second term,” he said.

He specifically acknowledged Wike’s contribution to his administration, describing the former Rivers governor as a development partner whose work in the FCT had earned him recognition.

“He is already a development partner of a Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. He is doing a wonderful job. Very, very hard working.

A man with a mission,” the President said.

On the economy, Tinubu defended his administration’s policies, saying the country was making progress despite the difficulties inherited by his government.

“When I took over, 27 out of 36 states were unable to pay salary. But ever since, we have reversed the decade. We are on the move for prosperity,” he said.

According to him, the 2027 election would have significant implications for the future of the younger generation.

“This election is about you. It’s not all me. Your future depends on this election. It is left for you to use the weapon you have. And that weapon is the PVC. If you have not collected yours, please go ahead and collect it. Please. I beg you,” he told the crowd.

Shettima takes on Obi

Speaking at the rally, Vice President Kashim Shettima also appealed to Rivers voters to support the Tinubu administration for another term, accusing opposition politicians of concentrating on attacking the President rather than acknowledging his achievements.

Shettima said those seeking to discredit Tinubu were making efforts to demonise him for political advantage.

“Political charlatans on the other side of the divide are making efforts to demonise President Tinubu instead of celebrating him,” he said.

He also took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, accusing him of seeking political relevance through philosophical arguments.

According to the Vice President, Obi had been “diligently philosophizing himself into political relevance.”

Shettima urged the people of Rivers State to renew the mandate they gave the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in the last presidential election.

“We ask you to renew your mandate again, His Excellency President Tinubu,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fubara promised to reward Tinubu with three million votes for working hard to restore peace in Rivers.

“Mr. President, when our state was at a crossroads, you intervened as a father and as a true statesman amidst intense political uncertainty. You did not look away. You reached out with a fatherly hand, called for peace and harmony, intervened directly and made personal sacrifices so our administration could remain standing and continue to deliver the dividend of democracy to the good people of Rivers State,” the governor said.

“Today, by the mercy of God Almighty and your fatherly intervention, Rivers State is peaceful. Let me, on behalf of the government and the people of Rivers State, say thank you.

Thank you for standing with us during the most difficult moments.

“Rivers will give you three million votes. We will stand by you. We will work for you. We will deliver for you”, he assured.

Yari targets 2.3 million votes

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, set a target of at least 2.3 million votes for Tinubu in Rivers State.

Yari, who addressed party supporters at the rally, said the APC was confident of achieving the target through the mobilisation efforts of Wike and other political leaders in the state.

“The message here, we are looking for at least nothing less than 2.3 million votes. Out of 3.3 million voters registered and about 2.8 million PVCs collected, we should be aiming at nothing less than 2.3 million,” he said.

“Rivers State is one of the states where we are expecting nothing less than 80 percent, by God’s grace,” Yari added.

The former Zamfara State governor also criticised opposition politicians, questioning their records in public office and their claims to offer Nigerians a better alternative.

He mentioned Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, among those he said had previously occupied positions of authority.

In his remarks, Yari said the opposition figures had been part of the country’s political leadership and should be assessed on the basis of their records in government

Wike cites 47 appointments, federal projects

Earlier, Wike, who is the Coordinator of the Rainbow Coalition and Tinubu’s campaign coordinator in Rivers State, declared that the people of the state had resolved to support the President’s re-election bid.

Welcoming Tinubu and members of his delegation to the stadium, Wike said the large turnout was evidence that Rivers residents had made up their minds to vote for the President in January 2027.

The FCT minister said Tinubu had demonstrated a level of political commitment to Rivers State that previous administrations had not shown since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

“Since the inception of democracy in 1999, Rivers people have never had it this way. We have no less than 47 political appointments from Mr President. So, who is our brother? Our brother is Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has identified with the people of Rivers State,” he said.

Wike also listed federal projects in the state, including the Bonny-Bodo Road and other infrastructure developments, as evidence of the administration’s attention to Rivers.

He said the appointments given to Rivers indigenes across federal institutions, including the FCT, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the South-South Development Commission, further demonstrated the President’s recognition of the state’s contribution to national development.

Akpabio, Yilwatda, Abe, Okowa: APC ‘ll win Rivers

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also expressed confidence that Rivers would deliver massive support for Tinubu in 2027.

Akpabio recalled that Rivers was the only state in the South-South geopolitical zone where Tinubu won convincingly in the 2023 presidential election, expressing optimism that the feat would be repeated.

The APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, described the Tinubu-Shettima ticket as the best option for Nigeria at this time, urging Rivers residents to sustain their support for the ruling party.

“The best for now in Nigeria,” Yilwatda said of the presidential ticket.

Senator Magnus Abe, who spoke on behalf of Rivers political stakeholders, defended the Rainbow Coalition, a political platform comprising individuals and groups with different political interests but united behind Tinubu’s re-election.

Abe said he was surprised that some APC members had been speaking against the coalition, despite its commitment to returning the President to office.

Former Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election, also declared his support for Tinubu, saying his assessment of the current administration had convinced him that the country was moving in the right direction.

“I have seen the light. Today, we are on the right track because the President is laying a solid foundation,” he said.n the country to what he described as an unsustainable economic arrangement.

Chinda claims 70,000 turnout

The Rivers State APC governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, who delivered the vote of thanks, put the attendance at the rally at about 70,000.

He also highlighted the Bonny-Bodo Road, internal road projects and federal appointments given to Rivers indigenes as reasons the state should sustain its support for Tinubu