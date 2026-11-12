2027: ‘Arrest perpetrators’, Senate condemns political violence nationwide

Senate

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of 2027 Presidential and general elections, the Senate has condemned in very strong terms, cases of political violence, attacks and disruption of political activities across the country.

The Senate has thus taken a swipe at acts of violence, intimidation, assault and destruction of property associated with political rallies, meetings, processions and other lawful political activities, irrespective of the political parties or individuals affected.

The Senate has urged the security agents to as a matter of urgency apprehend whoever is culpable in such heinous act in order to serve as deterrent to others.

The Upper Chamber has called on all political parties, candidates and their supporters to reject inflammatory rhetoric, discourage violence and cooperate with security agencies in maintaining public peace.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South, said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is preaching peace and national harmony, the National Assembly is in support of Mr President on this.

“We thus condemn in totality any act of political violence and urge the security agents to apprehend whoever is culpable in such heinous act.”

Vanguard News