Femi Ajasa

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Laja Adeoye, has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, popularly known as Femi Ajasa, Online Editor of Vanguard Media Limited.

Ajasa died on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness. He was aged 44.

Adeoye, who disclosed this in a condolence statement on Wednesday, described the late journalist as a professional who demonstrated passion, integrity and commitment to truth in the discharge of his duties.

He said Ajasa approached journalism with dedication and professionalism, adding that his contributions to Vanguard and the wider media industry would not be forgotten.

The APM governorship candidate, who described himself as an advocate of press freedom, said a free and responsible press remained indispensable to democracy.

He noted that journalists like Ajasa embodied the values that made press freedom meaningful, pledging his continued support for media practitioners and the protection of press freedom.

Adeoye said the deceased would be greatly missed by his colleagues at Vanguard, members of the Nigerian media community and all those who knew and worked with him.

He extended his condolences to Ajasa’s family, friends and the management and staff of Vanguard Media Limited, praying God to grant them the strength to bear the loss and for the repose of the deceased’s soul.