By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has presented its flag to President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate at the All Progressives Congress APC campaign rally in Awka, Anambra State.

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, announced the alliance at the rally held at Alex Ekwueme Square on Thursday. “The chairman of PDP is not here, but he is well in his spirit. The chairman of Accord is here. We are four in one. Four political parties supporting one candidate. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Yilwatda then invited Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to present the APGA flag, with Vice President Kashim Shettima receiving it on Tinubu’s behalf.

Soludo said the handover made the rally unlike any other. He said it was the first time APGA was presenting its flag to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as its presidential candidate.

He also reminded the crowd that Anambra was where the ticket did worst in 2023. According to him, it recorded 5,111 votes, or 0.8 per cent. “Ndi Anambra, are we going to do far better than 2023? We will not be there again,” he said.

The governor said Ndigbo would lose from another round of political isolation. “Let us make this campaign a conversation, not an argument among ourselves. In a democracy, what leverage do we have other than our votes and having alliance with the rest of the country?There is work to be done, but you don’t change a winning team”, he said.

Soludo said power would move to the North in 2031 and that the South should first complete its eight years. He also said the contest was already decided. “This election, to the best of my knowledge, is already won and lost. No candidate before 2023 presented a better manifesto, better agenda for Nigeria. And so far, less than two months to go, no candidate has presented a credible alternative,” he said.

Yilwatda said the President had shown confidence in the Southeast by giving its sons key roles. He named the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, who he said is constructimg good roads.

He said even the opposition used those roads. “Even Peter Obi is using our roads. Atiku is using our roads. Those roads are constructed by your son, Umahi,” he said.

Yilwatda described Tinubu as the most experienced and formidable of the candidates, pointing to his record as Lagos State governor and at the centre. He said the President had stabilised the economy and fixed roads, power and education.

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Abdul’aziz Yari, urged Ndigbo to turn their economic weight into political influence. He cited the late President Muhammadu Buhari as proof that regional support alone does not win the presidency.

“Buhari used to have 12 states in Northern Nigeria. At any point in time, he would get those 12 states. But that did not make him become President of Nigeria. But when he got the South-West, he made it. Buhari lost in 2003, 2007 and 2011 before winning in 2015, when he had a friend who agreed to join hands with him”, he said.

Yari also told the Igbo that the economic strength of the Southeast should place them at the centre of national politics.

He urged them to turn out on January 16, 2027, and vote for Tinubu.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, told the gathering that the Southeast had resolved to back Tinubu across party lines.

Uzodimma listed projects he credited to the APC-led federal government. These included the Second Niger Bridge, the completion or ongoing work on abandoned federal roads, a South East Development Commission, and loans for training young people.

He said APGA members had agreed to vote APC on January 16. He urged residents to collect their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and take the message to their polling units, wards and local governments.