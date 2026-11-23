The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has projected that the All Progressives Congress will win three states in the South-East in the 2027 general elections, while conceding that Peter Obi could retain a stronghold in Abia and Anambra.

Bwala made the projection during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Monday, where he was asked how the ruling party intended to secure victories in the region.

He said Obi’s popularity in the two states could make them difficult for the APC to win, but expressed confidence that the party would prevail in the remaining South-East states.

“We will struggle in Abia. You see, in Abia and Anambra, Peter has a very convincing presence. Even in these two states, I am assuming that if we lose, we still come second, which is not a bad thing. Apart from these two states, the remainder of the states, we are winning,” Bwala said.

The presidential aide, however, stressed that his assessment was a projection rather than a definitive prediction, noting that different political actors could arrive at varying conclusions from available data.

He said the party was willing to acknowledge areas where it might face difficulties rather than make sweeping claims about its chances.

“Where we think we may not, and I use the word advisedly because none of what I’m saying is cast in stone, right? It is projection, and two people from the same political party can have different projections based on our own interpretation of data,” he said.

Bwala added that admitting potential weaknesses was more honest than claiming the APC would win everywhere, noting that his use of the word “struggle” referred specifically to the party’s chances of winning those states.

The presidential adviser also expressed confidence in the APC’s overall prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, dismissing the opposition’s preparedness to challenge the ruling party.

“I do not think the opposition is ready. Those who understand the political trajectory can see that they are already facing defeat,” he said.