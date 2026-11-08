2027: APC’ll lose despite alleged plot to use judiciary, security agencies against opposition — ADC-PCC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has declared that President Bola Tinubu will lose the 2027 presidential election, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly using violence, security agencies and the judiciary to weaken opposition parties and cling to power.

The Council said neither intimidation nor the alleged manipulation of democratic institutions would save the President from electoral defeat, warning that growing attacks on opposition members could threaten the credibility of the 2027 general election.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC cited the killing of several members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Delta State, allegedly following an attack on the party’s campaign venue by suspected APC thugs.

“This is not politics. This is state-sponsored terror against democracy,” Ologbondiyan said.

The Council said the incident was part of a disturbing pattern of violence against opposition parties, particularly the ADC, NDC and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto states.

It also questioned the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that its voter register database had been compromised and that APC sympathisers had been deployed to sensitive positions within the electoral body.

The ADC-PCC further accused security agencies of being used to harass, arrest and intimidate opposition members across the country.

It raised particular concern over the alleged involvement of a serving director of a security agency in the APC Presidential Campaign Council as a co-Director of National Security and Intelligence, describing the development as a violation of the law establishing the agency.

According to Ologbondiyan, the alleged use of state institutions against political opponents showed that the ruling party was more interested in retaining power than facing a credible electoral contest.

“One thing is now very clear to all Nigerians: Tinubu is not preparing for an election. He is preparing for a coronation,” he said.

The Council also accused the APC of manipulating judicial processes to weaken opposition parties, insisting that neither compromised court decisions nor electoral fraud would guarantee Tinubu’s re-election.

It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and defend their votes, democratic rights and constitutional freedoms ahead of the 2027 general election.

The ADC-PCC also called on the international community, civil society organisations, religious leaders and traditional institutions to pay closer attention to what it described as the deteriorating political and security environment in the country.

It warned that silence in the face of political violence could embolden those seeking to undermine democratic institutions.

Appealing to security agencies to remain politically neutral, the Council said their allegiance should be to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, rather than any political party or individual.

“Those who allow themselves to be used as tools of oppression today will answer for their actions tomorrow,” Ologbondiyan warned.

The ADC-PCC insisted that the 2027 presidential election must reflect the genuine will of Nigerians, declaring that no amount of intimidation, violence or alleged manipulation of state institutions would prevent the electorate from deciding who governs the country.