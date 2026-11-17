…Reserves Reps seat for Sagbama, insists on rotation

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa West Senatorial District have reaffirmed their commitment to the existing power-sharing arrangement between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas, insisting that Ekeremor should produce the next senator while Sagbama takes the House of Representatives seat.

The stakeholders also resolved to mobilise support for all APC candidates, from President Bola Tinubu to the State House of Assembly, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolutions were reached at the APC Bayelsa West stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa, where party leaders reiterated their commitment to the rotation arrangement, which they said was designed to promote fairness, unity and political balance between the two local government areas.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe, urged party members to unite, reconcile their differences and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

Akpe, who is from the senatorial district, restated Governor Douye Diri’s charge to APC members to work towards an overwhelming victory in 2027, stressing that the party should aim to secure more than 75 per cent of the votes in every polling unit.

He also urged the party’s candidates to extend a hand of fellowship to members who did not support them during the primaries, saying the election presented an opportunity to rebuild relationships within the party.

“I think we have passed the stage of saying this man or woman should not have been the candidate. We have moved past that time.

“They might not have been the best among us, but know that in the business of selection, there is always the God factor. At this point, we all have to sink our differences and work for the success of our party,” he said.

Akpe urged members to regard the election as a collective responsibility, noting that voters would identify the party by its name and symbol on the ballot.

He particularly appealed to the candidates to reach out to aggrieved members rather than wait for them to initiate reconciliation.

“To the candidates, you really have to extend your arm of fellowship. Don’t say this person supported me and that person did not. Reach out to everybody and don’t wait for the other person to do it. You are the one to do it,” he admonished.

The Deputy Governor also cautioned members against undermining party leaders, stressing that electoral success required cooperation and collective effort.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, challenged APC leaders in the district to work towards delivering all the votes for Tinubu and other party candidates in 2027.

Lokpobiri attributed the district’s past political successes to unity, describing Sagbama and Ekeremor as closely connected communities capable of achieving more through cooperation.

He warned against members secretly supporting opposition parties while publicly professing allegiance to the APC, urging party leaders to translate their political influence into votes.

“If all of us here are committed to delivering APC 100 per cent, from President Tinubu to the House of Representatives candidates and the senatorial candidate, it is something that we can easily do,” he said.

The minister recalled that in 2015, he had stepped aside from seeking a third term in the Senate following an agreement aimed at ensuring equal representation between the two local government areas.

He said the arrangement was maintained in 2023 when some APC members supported Senator Seriake Dickson’s re-election in the interest of political understanding.

Lokpobiri, however, alleged that the existing agreement was now being threatened.

In his remarks, Hon. Fyneman Wilson urged politicians from the district to honour the subsisting political arrangement in the interest of fairness and unity, insisting that Ekeremor should be allowed to produce the senator.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the APC senatorial candidate, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, expressed appreciation to Governor Diri, Akpe, Lokpobiri and other stakeholders for their support in securing their respective candidacies.

Stakeholders at the meeting included former Deputy Governor and Deputy Director-General of the State Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi; Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Michael Ogbere; Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare; and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia.

Others included former Secretary to the State Government, Ambassador Felix Oboro; APC State Secretary, Mr Japan Udoji; APC Senatorial Vice Chairman, Akwakwa B. Akwakwa; Bayelsa representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Denyabofa Dimaro; former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Boyelayefa Debekeme; Comrade Felix Odubo; Chief Fedude Zimughan, SAN; and Chief Kemi Prefa.

Also present were the Acting Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area, Mrs Diepriye Yankee-Robbinson; APC State Women Leader, Mrs Rose Itoko-Amadi; Managing Director of the Bayelsa Transport Company, Hon. Emomotimi Fanama; and Dr Ayakeme Whisky, among other political figures.