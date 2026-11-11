2027: APC using my name to gain sympathy – Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using his name to gain political sympathy in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lamido made the allegation on Tuesday while reacting to Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s declaration at the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse that all four former governors of Jigawa State, including Lamido, were now supporting the ruling party.

Shettima had, during the rally, declared that Jigawa was firmly behind the APC, claiming that all four former governors of the state, including Lamido, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were now associated with the ruling party.

However, Lamido dismissed the claim as false and unfounded, alleging that the APC was attempting to associate itself with influential opposition figures to gain public sympathy.

He argued that the ruling party could not point to significant achievements in Jigawa State and the wider Northern region, hence its alleged attempt to claim the support of prominent opposition politicians.

“I am not aware of what Vice-President Kashim Shettima was saying. For God’s sake, I was not with the APC in 2014, so why would I be with it now in 2026?” Lamido queried.

The former governor challenged the APC to identify its achievements in Jigawa and other parts of the North, arguing that its inability to demonstrate meaningful accomplishments had made it resort to associating itself with influential Northern politicians.

Lamido, however, outlined conditions under which he would consider joining the APC before the 2027 general elections, challenging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address insecurity in the North.

He specifically mentioned kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other security challenges, saying their resolution would make him reconsider his political position.

“I swear to God, if they end kidnapping, Boko Haram, banditry and all the evils in the North, I will definitely join the APC because whatever we are doing, we are doing it for our people,” he said.