2027: APC using my name to gain political sympathy – Sule Lamido

Sule Lamido

By Muhammad Inuwa Dutse

‎Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using his name to gain political sympathy in Jigawa State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎He made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking while reacting to Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s declaration at the APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse that all four former governors of Jigawa, including Lamido, were now supporting the ruling party.

It was ‎reported that Shettima had, during Tuesday’s APC presidential campaign rally in Dutse, declared that Jigawa State was firmly behind the ruling party, claiming that all four former governors, including Lamido, a founding figure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were now associated with the APC.

‎Lamido alleged that the APC was attempting to associate itself with influential opposition figures because it could not point to significant achievements in Jigawa State and the wider Northern region.

“This claim is false and unfounded, insisting that it’s meant to gain sympathy.”

“I am not aware of what Vice-President Kashim Shettima was saying. For God’s sake, I was not with the APC in 2014, so why would I be with it now in 2026?” Lamido queried.

He challenged the ruling party to identify its achievements in Jigawa and the North, arguing that its inability to demonstrate meaningful accomplishments had made it resort to associating itself with prominent Northern politicians.

Lamido, however, gives President Bola Ahmad Tinubu conditions to fulfill for him to consider joining the APC before the 2027 general elections.

‎“I swear to God, if they end kidnapping, Boko Haram, banditry and all the evils in the North, I will definitely join the APC because whatever we are doing, we are doing it for our people,” he said.

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