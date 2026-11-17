…Senator decries disconnect between northern masses and political elite, urges grassroots mobilisation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kawu Sumaila Suleiman (APC, Kano South), has warned the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that displays of opulence, celebrations and merrymaking at presidential campaign rallies are deepening the pains and anger of Nigerians.

The senator, who is the APC senatorial candidate for the January 16, 2027 election, said there was a growing disconnect and misunderstanding between ordinary people in the North and the political elite.

In a statement addressed to party leaders and members on Monday, his second intervention on the matter, Suleiman called for a change in the party’s approach and strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged the APC leadership and Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to prioritise effective communication of President Bola Tinubu’s policies and ongoing reforms to Nigerians at the grassroots.

The lawmaker also called on the party to identify and empower credible individuals and stakeholders with genuine grassroots influence in their respective constituencies rather than relying on what he described as “Abuja politicians” and entitled individuals disconnected from the people.

In the statement titled, “A Clarion Call for Self-Reflection, Humility, and Grassroots Reconnection”, Suleiman said the party’s message was still not reaching ordinary Nigerians.

He said: “Following my earlier message, we must once again be completely honest with ourselves: our message is still not reaching the grassroots. We need to acknowledge and accept that there is a growing disconnect and misunderstanding between the common people in the North and the political elites. We must change our approach and strategy.

“There is an urgent need to effectively communicate our government’s policies and the ongoing reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly to the grassroots.”

The senator warned that the celebratory atmosphere at campaign rallies was insensitive to the hardship and insecurity confronting many Nigerians, particularly in the North.

He urged party leaders to remember victims of terrorism, thousands of Nigerians displaced from their communities and those forced to flee across the border into the Niger Republic.

“The current displays of celebration, opulence, and pomp-dancing and merrymaking during presidential campaign rallies are only deepening the pains and anger of the citizens.

“We must remember the countless people currently trapped in the hands of terrorists, the thousands suffering in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, and those who have been forced to flee across the border into the Niger Republic,” he said.

Suleiman called for deep reflection among APC leaders, reminding them of the responsibility entrusted to them by Tinubu.

“It is time for deep self-reflection. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has entrusted us with a sacred responsibility (Amana), and we must protect and honour it,” he said.

Acknowledging that his message might offend some party leaders, the senator said genuine loyalty required speaking honestly about issues affecting the party’s collective interest.

He also cautioned against sycophancy and selfish political ambitions, urging party members to place the country’s stability and the party’s success above personal interests.

Suleiman prayed for Tinubu’s continued success, victory for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections and lasting peace and security across Nigeria.