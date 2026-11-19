Sule Lamido

Sekinat Osundiji

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sule Lamido, has criticised President Bola Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing their performance across the country as a failure.

Lamido also dismissed the possibility of a Rainbow Coalition operating in Jigawa State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He made the remarks during an interview with Arise News on Thursday, where he discussed the political situation in the North, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s presidential candidate, Sandy Onor, and his son’s governorship ambition in Jigawa.

Assessing the performance of the APC-led administration, Lamido said he believed both the president and APC governors had failed to meet expectations.

“To me, APC governors nationwide have failed, like the president. That’s my opinion,” he said, adding that there was no Rainbow Coalition in Jigawa State.

On the 2027 presidential contest involving Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the former governor of Jigawa State described the political rivalry as a dispute within the same political family, noting that the leading contenders had previously belonged to either the PDP or APC.

He also spoke about the PDP’s recent flag-raising campaign in Jigawa, saying the event had generated renewed enthusiasm among supporters who appeared eager to reconnect with the party.

According to him, the reception reflected the people’s nostalgia for the PDP and their renewed hopes for its political future in the state.

Lamido reaffirmed his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Professor Sandy Onor, saying he would vote for him and encourage other party members to do the same.

He maintained that his support was based on party loyalty, despite questions about Onor’s public visibility and limited campaign appearances.

“You may not know him, but we know him, PDP. I know him. We know him, PDP. And therefore, I’m campaigning for him,” Lamido said.

The former minister also challenged the suggestion that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s political position represented the collective decision of the PDP.

He argued that individual party members were entitled to express their political preferences, stressing that the party had not convened a meeting to agree on a common position.

Lamido said the absence of a collective decision meant that the political choices of individual members should not be presented as the official position of the entire party.

On the proposed Rainbow Coalition, he insisted that the group had no established presence in Jigawa and said he had not been consulted about its activities.

He further argued that any decision concerning the coalition should be discussed and agreed upon through the party’s internal structures rather than attributed to individual members.

Lamido also defended his son, Mustafa Lamido’s, ambition to become governor of Jigawa State, as questions surrounding the family’s political interests featured in the interview.