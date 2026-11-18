A victim of political thugs’ attack in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, 20206.

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC-PCC, and African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, were yesterday locked in verbal war over last weekend’s attack on the convoy of President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

While the APC-PCC accused the opposition African Democratic Congress ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, of sponsoring the hoodlums who pelted the President’s motorcade with stones, ADC-PCC challenged the ruling party to produce evidence that the opposition party sponsored the attack.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Dele Alake, said the opposition parties were arming young Nigerians and sending them to disrupt the party’s rallies.

“To create the false narrative of citizens’ discontent against the President, the ADC and NDC now sponsor hoodlums, arm them with cudgels and banners, and commandeer them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies,” the statement said.

It described the mosque incident as “the latest instance of this abhorrent and anti-democratic stunt,” adding that it amounted to “the desecration of an Abuja Mosque last Friday, where these thugs were mobilised to pelt the presidential motorcade with stones.”

The council said it had seen it coming, adding that “hours before the flag-off of our presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, we alerted Nigerians to the plot by opposition elements to create undue tension, sow disharmony, and introduce violence into the campaigns across the country.’’

According to the statement, the opposition parties had perfected elaborate schemes to use deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda “to manipulate public opinion and spread lies about our nation, President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, and the processes leading to next year’s general elections.”

“These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu”, the council said.

It praised the security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for their maturity and for exercising utmost restraint in such a delicate situation.

“We also commend the fatherly disposition of President Tinubu, who has since directed the Police Command in Abuja to release those detained for the infraction,” the statement said.

Prove ADC armed youths against Tinubu’s convoy – Atiku camp

Replying APC-PCC, ADC in a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu challenged it to explain what happened to those arrested over the alleged attack, raising questions about conflicting accounts from the Presidency and the ruling party.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents.”

ADC-PCC denied sponsoring violence or recruiting young Nigerians to confront political opponents, condemning attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, regardless of political affiliation.

It also challenged APC to account for reports and images of money allegedly distributed at its campaign events, and argued that the ruling party could not dismiss every expression of public anger as an opposition-sponsored protest.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” Shaibu said.

ADC blamed the administration’s policies for worsening the cost of food, fuel and other basic necessities, arguing that campaign inducements would not erase the hardship confronting Nigerians.

It urged the APC to substantiate its allegations or withdraw them, insisting that Nigerians would ultimately judge the Tinubu administration by its performance, not accusations against political opponents.