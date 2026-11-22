Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused political parties spreading claims that he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race of working in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku described the reports as false and insisted that he remained in the contest to win the election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice-president said no group claiming to be his supporters had the authority to announce his withdrawal.

“Any party promoting the lie that I have stepped down is doing Tinubu’s work. Every false withdrawal story tries to clear his strongest opponent from the field,” he said.

Atiku added that he had not made any decision to leave the race, dismissing claims attributed to individuals presenting themselves as his supporters.

“Putting my name on a placard does not make someone my supporter. Putting a lie in that person’s mouth does not make it my decision,” he said.

He warned that any attempt to remove him from the contest through fabricated declarations would deny Nigerians the opportunity to choose their preferred candidate.

“If I am not on the ballot, Bola Tinubu might as well wait for a coronation. But I am in this race to win, and Nigerians will have their choice,” he said.

The former vice-president also accused those behind the reports of using misinformation to weaken the opposition, alleging that the tactic was intended to benefit the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He urged opposition parties seeking to defeat Tinubu to focus on persuading voters rather than circulating claims about rival candidates.

“Anyone serious about defeating the APC should take their case to voters. Manufacturing supporters and circulating false declarations will not defeat Tinubu. It only serves him,” Atiku said.

On his campaign activities, Atiku said his Affordable Life agenda remained focused on addressing the economic difficulties confronting Nigerian households.

He cited the rising cost of food and transportation as issues his campaign intended to address, saying the campaign was reaching communities across the country.

“Hunger and poverty are not on social media. They are in our markets, our homes and every community where families struggle to afford food and transport,” he said.

Atiku urged his supporters to remain mobilised ahead of the election and ensure they had their Permanent Voter Cards.

He reiterated that he would not withdraw in favour of any other candidate, declaring that the contest would be decided by voters.

“I do not need anyone to step down for me, and I am stepping down for no one,” he said.

The statement concluded with Atiku expressing confidence that he would defeat Tinubu at the ballot box on January 16, 2027.