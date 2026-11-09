2027: Any Igbo against Obi is enemy of Ndigbo – Victor Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has declared that any Igbo person opposed to the presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, is an enemy of Ndigbo.

Umeh, who described Obi as the conscience of the Igbo people, also cautioned political leaders in the South-East, particularly the Anambra State Government, against working against the former governor’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The senator, popularly known as Ohamadike, made the remarks in a trending video, on Monday.

He said Obi represented the collective aspirations of the Igbo people and urged the people of the South-East to rally behind him.

“I’m an Igbo activist, you people know me and you hear my voice in the Senate on all issues of national importance. Peter is our conscience in this election. Any Igbo man who stands up to say we will not vote for Peter Obi, I’m telling you that he’s an enemy of Igbo people,” Umeh said.

He specifically warned the Anambra State Government against allegedly opposing Obi’s ambition for political reasons, arguing that the state’s leadership should consider the broader interests of the Igbo people.

Umeh claimed he played a significant role in the emergence of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, insisting that the office of governor was held in trust for the collective interest of the people.

“This government in the state, I helped installing it. Nobody came here the governor of Anambra State since 2003 without my input. This one that is serving, I was a principal contributor to his ascending to that office. He’s holding that office on trust for all of us,” he said.

The senator urged Soludo not to undermine Obi’s presidential ambition, describing any attempt to work against his kinsman as an abomination.

“Let him not commit what is called abomination by wanting to destroy his brother in the name of politics,” he warned.

Umeh further argued that if politicians from other geopolitical zones were free to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu, Igbo people should equally be allowed to rally behind Obi without intimidation or condemnation.

Recalling Obi’s support for him, the senator called on Ndigbo to stand for what he described as truth and justice, adding that Obi’s success in the 2027 presidential election would be a collective achievement for the South-East.

“He told me this is his time and if he makes it, the Igbos have made it. So let nobody come and insult us and our intelligence,” Umeh added.