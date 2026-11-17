President Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State is preparing to host a mega campaign rally in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, with members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) expected to participate.

The rally, tagged “SoluTinubu 2027”, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

According to the state’s Presidential Campaign Council, the event is expected to attract party members from the 326 political wards across Anambra State and demonstrate the level of support for Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The organisers said the rally was anchored on the mantra of “progressives working together”, a political message being promoted by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Preparations for the event are already underway, with Dr Alex Ekwueme Square and its surroundings undergoing decoration ahead of the rally.

The event is also expected to attract prominent political figures from across the South-East and other parts of the country, as supporters are expected to use the gathering to publicly declare their backing for Tinubu ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.