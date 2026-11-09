2027: Akume, Ortom, Moro lead 15 parties for Tinubu

Ortom-Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has rallied a coalition of 15 political parties in Benue State, including former Governor Samuel Ortom, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The coalition, operating under the platform of the Benue Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima 2027, has also constituted a joint campaign council comprising over 1,000 members to coordinate its mobilisation activities across the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the alliance, Dan-Morgan Ihomun, disclosed this in a statement, noting that Akume would serve as Chairman of the Joint Campaign Council, while Ortom would be Deputy Chairman.

According to him, the constitution of the council is part of efforts to establish a coordinated and inclusive campaign structure that brings together political parties, stakeholders, political leaders and support groups across the state.

He said the council comprised prominent political figures cutting across party affiliations and support groups.

Among those listed as members are former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute; Senator Jack Gyado; Senator Emmanuel Udende; Senator Titus Zam; and former Deputy Governor, Chief Benson Abounu, alongside serving and former federal and state lawmakers.

The 15 political parties in the alliance are the All Progressives Congress, APC; PDP; Peoples Redemption Party, PRP; Zenith Labour Party, ZLP; All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; BOOT Party; National Rescue Movement, NRM; Young Progressives Party, YPP; African Democratic Congress, ADC; Action Democratic Party, ADP; National Democratic Party, NDP; Action Peoples Party, APP; Accord Party; and Labour Party.

Under the arrangement, Chief Akange Audu was appointed Director-General of the over 1,000-member Joint Campaign Council, while Joshua Saleh will serve as Deputy Director-General.

Donald Amokaha and Ambassador Philip Eche were named Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the council, respectively.

The alliance also constituted a Campaign Advisory Committee chaired by Alhaji Usman Abubakar, with Dr Steven Tsav as Deputy Chairman, alongside other political leaders and stakeholders from across the state.

To strengthen its mobilisation machinery, the alliance established 29 directorates to oversee various aspects of the campaign, including media and strategic communications, finance, legal services, security, women and youth mobilisation, inter-party relations, humanitarian services, election management, research and planning.

It further constituted zonal campaign directorates and monitoring teams for the state’s three senatorial districts, as well as campaign directorates in all 23 local government areas.

At the ward level, the arrangement provides for APC ward chairmen to serve as coordinators, PDP ward chairmen as deputy coordinators and Labour Party ward chairmen as secretaries.

The alliance said the extensive structure was designed to ensure effective coordination, inclusiveness and grassroots mobilisation among participating political parties, leaders and support groups ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It also announced Friday, November 20, 2026, for the official commissioning of its campaign secretariat in Makurdi, while the date for the formal inauguration of the Joint Campaign Council would be announced later.