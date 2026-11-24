— We’ll deliver Ondo for Tinubu – Arobo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on residents of the state to support President Bola Tinubu and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, saying continuity would guarantee further infrastructure development and economic growth.

Aiyedatiwa made the appeal while flagging off the APC campaign in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas of the state.

He told supporters that the Tinubu administration had delivered major infrastructure projects across the country, particularly in the transportation sector, which he said were improving mobility and stimulating economic activities.

The governor cited the ongoing Ibadan-Benin concrete road project, which passes through Ondo State, as an example of the Federal Government’s infrastructure interventions in the state.

He said the completion of the road would ease the movement of people and goods, reduce travel difficulties and create additional commercial opportunities for communities along the corridor.

Aiyedatiwa, therefore, urged the electorate to give Tinubu another term to consolidate the administration’s achievements, particularly in infrastructure and other areas of national development.

He charged residents of Owo and Ose to translate their support for the APC into votes in 2027, urging party members to close ranks and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

The governor identified party unity and effective grassroots mobilisation as critical to securing victory for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

A major highlight of the rally was the formal reception of Honourable Abdulghani Rotimi Arobo into the APC fold by Aiyedatiwa.

The development comes amid political contestation over the party’s ticket for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking with journalists at the rally, Arobo expressed confidence in the APC’s leadership and readiness for the elections.

He urged party members and supporters to remain united and committed to the party’s activities, expressing optimism about its prospects in the forthcoming polls.

Arobo’s emergence as the APC candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency seat was recently affirmed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which upheld his candidacy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling affirmed his position as the party’s candidate for the constituency, paving the way for him to contest on the APC platform.

The Owo/Ose rally is part of the APC’s statewide campaign tour aimed at strengthening its grassroots structures and mobilising support for Tinubu and other party candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.