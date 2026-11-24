By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Vice-President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has renewed his pledge to restore fuel subsidy and promised to revive and complete the Ajaokuta Steel Mill if elected president in 2027.

Atiku made the pledge at the ADC presidential campaign rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Tuesday, while restating his commitment to making life more affordable and creating jobs and prosperity through industrial investment.

“Our leadership in the previous years have not met the aspirations of the people of Kogi State. I have already promised Nigerians that I will return subsidy. I want to let you know that I mean it. I am serious about it, and I am sincere about it. This will bring about affordability of your life,” Atiku said.

He also pledged to revive and complete the Ajaokuta Steel Mill, saying foreign investment could fund the project without public spending.

“Secondly, for me in particular, I want to promise you here today that I will revive and complete the Ajaokuta steel mill. This is very doable because we can bring in foreign investment to complete that without putting any money there. It is business…” he said.

Atiku also promised to continue the Baro Port project by dredging the River Niger, saying the port could serve states beyond Kogi and create jobs and economic opportunities.

“Again, let me assure you, people of Kogi State, we shall continue the project of the Baro Port by dredging the River Niger, so that Baro Port can also serve other states of Nigeria. So you can imagine Baro Port being an equivalent of Apapa Port. It would bring about tremendous job opportunities and prosperity for the people of Kogi State and the entire Northern states.”

The former vice-president has previously described his subsidy plan as support for locally refined fuel to reduce production costs and make petrol more affordable, rather than a return to subsidising imported fuel. Vanguard reported that he said the policy was intended to reduce fuel and transport costs.