2027: Again, Atiku, Obi, Makinde, others meet November 23

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Presidential candidates of opposition parties, among them Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Peter Obi of Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC and Seyi Makinde of Allied Peoples Movement APM are expected to meet again in Abuja on Monday, November 23, when their parties will sign a Covenant for Democratic Renewal.

The Coalition for Democracy disclosed this on Monday in Abuja in a statement signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman “on behalf of Coalition Parties”.

It said the Second Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties would see participating parties “formally adopt and sign a historic Covenant for Democratic Renewal, marking a decisive step towards a united, credible and purposeful democratic opposition.”

The summit follows the First Summit of Opposition Leaders, convened by the G100 in collaboration with the House of Representatives Minority Caucus at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on August 31, 2026.

The coalition said working groups drawn from the participating parties had since “worked diligently to translate our shared convictions into three foundational documents: the National Covenant for Democratic Renewal, the Framework for Opposition Unity, and the National Reform Programme.”

“On November 23, the parties will formally receive these documents, adopt them and append their signatures to them. What began as a shared recognition of the challenges confronting our democracy will become a collective commitment to addressing them,” the statement said.

The coalition said the summit was coming “at a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy, when the gains of electoral transparency are increasingly under threat and the democratic space continues to narrow under the deliberate actions of the ruling party.

“Democracy cannot thrive where the ruling party seeks to determine not only the outcome of elections, but also the character and composition of the opposition. Nigeria needs a strong, independent and competitive opposition, not as a concession from those in power, but as a fundamental requirement of constitutional democracy,” it said.

On why this effort should be different, the statement said: “In the past, opposition cooperation has too often rested on personal understandings that did not survive the political circumstances that brought them about. This time, we have chosen to build on a different foundation.

“Opposition parties are putting their commitments in writing, institutionalising our cooperation, and establishing principles that must outlive both the moment and the personalities,” it added.

The coalition said its first common national undertaking would be “the protection of the integrity of the vote at every polling unit across the country.”

“Whatever differences may exist among our parties, there can be no disagreement on the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders and have their votes count. Defending that right is the irreducible minimum of our cooperation,” the statement said.

The coalition laid particular stress on the candidates’ presence. “The Coalition attaches particular importance to the attendance, in person, of every presidential candidate and their running mates of the participating political parties,” it said.

According to the statement, a dedicated session will feature goodwill remarks from the presidential candidates and give them “an opportunity to affirm, before the Nigerian people, their collective commitment to the democratic principles that must guide the contest for national leadership.”

“The strength of this Coalition will be measured not only by the commitments made by our parties, but also by the willingness of those who aspire to lead our country to work together. Leadership begins with the willingness to stand together when the national interest demands it. That is a message no one can deliver by proxy,” it said.

The summit will bring together the National Chairmen and National Secretaries of the participating parties, members of their National Working Committees and Presidential Campaign Councils, presidential candidates and their running mates, and representatives of the G100 and the House of Representatives Minority Caucus.

Other party leaders, members of the National Assembly, civil society representatives, the diplomatic community and the media have also been invited to witness the proceedings.

The Alaago of Kajola Alago, Ileshan, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Prof. Ango Abdullahi are among the statesmen invited to deliver addresses of encouragement on “The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition.”

The Coalition for Democracy is a multiparty platform pioneered by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

It said the door “remains open to all political parties willing to commit to the principles of democratic renewal, constitutional governance, electoral integrity and national reform.”

On the traditional group picture, the statement said: “The family photograph of Nigeria’s democratic opposition will be taken at the close of proceedings. Nigerians will expect it to be complete.

“Nigeria’s democratic opposition has made a choice: to move from consultation to commitment, and from fragmented efforts to collective action. We will stand together. We will defend democracy. And we will work together to build a Nigeria worthy of the hopes and aspirations of its people,” the statement added.

END