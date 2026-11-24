By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leaders of the Osun State Rainbow Coalition have reiterated their commitment to working together to secure at least 1.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The coalition, which comprises Governor Ademola Adeleke, former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; APC National Secretary, Dr Ajibola Basiru; and his predecessor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, stressed the need for cooperation among political leaders and parties to achieve the target.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said Adeleke reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s re-election during a meeting with coalition leaders.

The governor said the coalition was working towards delivering more than 1.5 million votes for the President, adding that discussions were ongoing to resolve the lingering local government crisis in the state.

“We are set for the re-election of Mr President. We are committed to delivering 1.5 million votes and more from Osun State. Local government issue will be resolved before long. I am in cross-party talks with all leaders to implement a resolution,” Adeleke was quoted as saying.

Also speaking, Akande described the Rainbow Coalition, which brought political leaders in the state under one umbrella, as unprecedented in Osun’s political history.

He commended Adeleke for his open-door policy and commitment to Tinubu’s re-election project.

“Our gathering here for Mr President is unique and unprecedented. Mr Governor, as the state coordinator, has brought us all under one umbrella to serve the best interest of Mr President and Osun people. In unity, we will deliver Osun State for Mr President,” Akande said.

Similarly, Basiru and Omisore commended the governor for bringing political leaders together in support of Tinubu, expressing optimism that the collaboration would strengthen the President’s support base in the state ahead of the election.

A major highlight of the meeting was the inauguration of several committees for the presidential campaign in the state, scheduled for December 9.

The leaders also discussed possible ways of resolving the lingering local government council crisis in Osun.

Other political leaders at the meeting included former deputy governors Benedict Alabi and Mrs Laoye Tomori; Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; Accord State Chairman, Pastor Victor Akande; and Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, among others.