2027: Adebutu hails court ruling, says justice has prevailed

Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State for the 2027 election, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has hailed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore his name to the list of candidates for the forthcoming governorship election within 24 hours.

Adebutu described the judgment, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on Friday, as a victory for justice, the rule of law and democratic principles.

Reacting to the ruling in a statement, the PDP chieftain declared: “Justice has prevailed! Relief is here!”

He described the judgment as a significant development in the legal battle over his exclusion from INEC’s published list of candidates for the 2027 Ogun State governorship election.

Adebutu said he had consistently maintained that his PDP membership, registration and emergence as the party’s governorship candidate were legitimate and in accordance with due process.

“From the moment my name was omitted from INEC’s published list, I maintained that the facts surrounding my PDP membership, registration and the process that produced me as the party’s governorship candidate were clear,” he said.

According to him, the party remained confident in the strength of its position and resolved to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

He noted that the judgment had reaffirmed the importance of due process, stressing that political and electoral disputes should be determined on their merits rather than on speculation or premature conclusions.

Adebutu expressed appreciation to the national leadership of the PDP, particularly Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he described as the party’s national leader, and its National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, for their support and confidence throughout the legal proceedings.

He also thanked the Ogun State PDP leadership, party members, supporters and residents of the state for their solidarity during the period of uncertainty.

“I am equally grateful to the Ogun State PDP leadership, our members, supporters and the good people of Ogun State who remained steadfast. Your patience, encouragement and confidence have been invaluable,” he stated.

The governorship candidate also commended the judiciary for its role in upholding justice, emphasising that democratic institutions must remain independent and impartial, irrespective of political interests or affiliations.

“Our democratic institutions must remain strong, independent and committed to upholding the law, regardless of political interests or affiliations,” he said.

Welcoming the judgment, Adebutu said his focus remained on addressing the developmental challenges confronting Ogun State and engaging residents on practical solutions to improve their welfare.

He maintained that his political aspiration went beyond personal ambition or electoral victory, insisting that the ultimate objective was the well-being of the people and their constitutional right to participate in choosing their leaders.

“Our mission has always been bigger than an individual or a political contest. It is about the welfare of our people, the progress of our state and the right of every citizen to participate meaningfully in choosing the leadership they desire,” he said.

Reaffirming his political slogan, “OGUN FOR OGUN,” Adebutu said it represented his commitment to a people-oriented administration that would prioritise the interests, welfare and development of Ogun State residents.

He urged his supporters to remain calm, focused and law-abiding following the court’s decision.

“To our supporters, I urge you to remain calm, focused and resolute. Let us continue to conduct ourselves with dignity, respect for the law and an unwavering commitment to democratic values,” he appealed.

He added that the development would not distract him from his commitment to the state, declaring: “We have a state to build, a people to serve and a future to secure. Nothing will distract us from that responsibility.”

…..Tella: Judgment victory for Ogun people

Similarly, the Ogun State Chairman of the PDP, Abayomi Tella, has described the Federal High Court judgment affirming Adebutu’s candidacy for the 2027 governorship election as a victory not only for the party but also for the people of the state.

Tella, who spoke in an interview following the judgment, said the ruling had further strengthened his confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He said he had never doubted that justice would prevail, maintaining that Nigeria was governed by the rule of law, particularly in matters relating to electoral legislation and the rights of political parties and their candidates.

According to him, the judgment would reassure residents who had expressed concern over the PDP’s exclusion from INEC’s published list of candidates.

The party chairman reaffirmed the PDP’s determination to participate fully in the 2027 governorship election, declaring that the party remained committed to taking over the leadership of Ogun State.

He insisted that the ruling transcended the interests of the PDP, describing it as a victory for democracy and the people of Ogun State.

In his judgment, Justice Peter Lifu held that INEC lacked the constitutional and statutory powers to unilaterally disqualify a candidate validly nominated by a political party.

The judge also ruled that the commission violated Adebutu’s right to fair hearing by excluding his name from the list of candidates without affording him an opportunity to be heard.

Consequently, the court declared the removal of Adebutu’s name unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect, directing INEC to restore his name to the list within 24 hours.

Justice Lifu further held that the authority to disqualify a candidate whose name had been forwarded by a political party resided with the Federal High Court or a State High Court.

The judgment followed a suit instituted by the PDP and Adebutu after INEC omitted his name from the final list of candidates published on October 10, 2026.

Before determining the substantive issues in the suit, the court dismissed INEC’s preliminary objection challenging the competence of the action.

Justice Lifu held that the originating summons was properly signed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and contained the names of other lawyers in his law firm, thereby rendering the court process competent.