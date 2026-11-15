2027: ADC will defeat Tinubu in 13 Northern states – Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has expressed confidence that the party will defeat President Bola Tinubu in all 13 states of the North-East and North-West in the 2027 general election.

Amaechi also predicted that the ADC would make significant inroads into the South-South and North-Central regions, specifically naming Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states as territories the party expects to win.

He spoke on Saturday at the ADC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi, where he warned that the party would not accept what he alleged was a repeat of the electoral events of the 2023 general election.

“Because these people will do what they did in 2023. This time, we shall not agree. Do you understand? We will not do what?” he said.

The former Minister of Transportation said the ADC had a stronger political presence across the North-East and North-West, which comprise 13 states.

“We are the only party that comes with 13 states. The whole of North-East, the whole of North-West, that is 13, right? Let the president tell us how many states he comes with. He comes with only five in the South-West,” he said.

Amaechi further predicted that the APC would lose another state in the South-West to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“That’s if he will. And the sixth state in the South-West will vote APM, whether he likes it or not,” he added.

He said the ADC would challenge the APC in the South-South and North-Central, expressing confidence that the party would win Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

“We will fight with him in South-South. We will fight with him in North-Central. And be sure, be rest assured, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa will be in ours easily,” he said.

On the South-East, Amaechi dismissed the prospect of Tinubu making significant electoral gains in the region, insisting that the ADC would emerge victorious.

“He will not go to South-East at all. Be rest assured, we will win. We will win. Things will get better,” he said.