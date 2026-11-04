2027: ADC urges Nigerians to replicate US voters’ revolt against ruling party

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has urged Nigerians to take a cue from American voters by using the 2027 general elections to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over economic hardship, worsening insecurity and declining living standards.

The party said Tuesday’s US midterm elections had demonstrated that no government could take voters for granted, insisting that Nigerians must put their welfare above political loyalty, sentiments and personality politics when deciding who governs them.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the American election outcome as a decisive rebuke of the ruling Republican Party’s leadership and economic policies, saying it offered an important lesson for Nigeria’s democracy.

“Americans have shown that when politicians become arrogant, when policies punish ordinary people, and when those in power mistake popularity for a permanent licence to govern, the ballot box remains the ultimate instrument of accountability,” the party said.

The opposition party said Nigerians had endured years of economic hardship and worsening insecurity under the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration, questioning why the ruling party should be rewarded with another mandate.

“We cannot continue to complain about the cost of living while voting for a President who has made life unaffordable. We cannot demand security while rewarding failure. We cannot earnestly yearn for change while sustaining the very political system responsible for our collective impoverishment,” the ADC said.

Urging Nigerians to mobilise ahead of 2027, the party called for massive voter turnout, describing the Permanent Voter Card as an instrument for changing the country’s political direction.

“History beckons in 2027. Our voters’ cards must become instruments of change, not souvenirs of citizenship. Nigerians must turn out massively and vote for their own interests,” Abdullahi said.

The party also unveiled its campaign message, presenting itself and its candidates as an alternative to the APC-led government.

“The ADC and its candidates are offering Nigerians a clear alternative: Make Nigeria Affordable Again. Make Nigeria Safe Again. Give Nigerians Jobs Again,” the statement said.

Drawing a direct parallel with the American elections, Abdullahi urged Nigerians to make their votes count in 2027, warning that the APC should not mistake its hold on power for a permanent mandate.

“If Americans can use their votes to demand better, Nigerians can do the same. In 2027, let our votes speak louder than the APC-induced suffering,” he said.