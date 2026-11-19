…Forum urges Tinubu, governors to ensure fairness to opposition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised concerns over emerging signs of political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging political leaders, security agencies and Nigerians to embrace restraint and protect democratic values.

The forum warned that provocative demonstrations, stone-throwing, abusive chants and attacks on individuals could undermine the country’s democratic process and heighten political tensions.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF described the development, particularly in major urban centres, as unacceptable, dangerous and condemnable.

It expressed concern over reports and videos circulating in conventional and social media showing acts of provocation directed at politically exposed personalities and other high-profile individuals.

The forum also condemned the use of physical violence, looting and arson to express political grievances, warning that abusive reactions to such incidents could further escalate tensions.

According to the ACF, although political violence is not new in Nigeria’s electoral history, the country should have moved beyond practices that undermine its democratic development and contradict its societal values.

It warned that political intolerance, incivility and disregard for law and order posed serious threats to democratic progress and the country’s future.

The forum urged Nigerians to embrace calmness and civility, stressing that the legitimate way to express political dissatisfaction was through the use of their Permanent Voter Cards to vote in accordance with the law.

It called on community stakeholders, socio-cultural organisations, trade groups, non-governmental organisations, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other citizens to intensify public enlightenment on the dangers of political intolerance and electoral violence.

The ACF also urged political office holders, particularly President Bola Tinubu and state governors, to demonstrate fairness, equity and tolerance towards perceived or actual political opponents.

It further called on authorities to ensure that opposition parties had unhindered access to public facilities for their campaign activities.

The forum urged security agencies to respond firmly but professionally to emerging threats through coordinated and intelligence-driven measures.

While commending the recent presidential pardon granted to citizens arrested in connection with the violence, the ACF said attention should now shift towards preventive measures to avert further incidents.

It stressed that protecting democratic values and ensuring peaceful political activities ahead of the 2027 elections required collective responsibility from political leaders, security agencies and citizens.