2027: Abuja natives reject anti-Tinubu protest

By Omeiza Ajayi

Natives and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rejected the protest against President Bola Tinubu at a mosque in Abuja, describing the demonstrators as outsiders and pledging to mobilise 65 per cent of the territory’s votes for him in the 2027 general elections.



The ‘Supreme Leader’ of FCT Youths, Ambassador Isaac David, told Sunday Vanguard that the protesters did not represent the indigenous people of the territory.



He was reacting to the incident at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque, Area 1, Garki, Abuja, where the President attended Friday prayers on November 13.



David said: “Those individuals do not represent FCT natives, they do not represent FCT youths, and they certainly do not speak for the genuine voters of the territory.



“Information available to us indicates that they were brought into the FCT from different states following the announcement that Mr President would observe Friday prayers at the mosque.



We believe they were sponsored to create negative publicity, mislead Nigerians and portray the President as unpopular.”



Tinubu reportedly encountered a hostile reception from some worshippers and youths who booed him and chanted slogans, including “Tinubu Must Go”, “Ba ma so” and “Ba ma yi”, as his convoy departed the mosque.



The incident attracted widespread attention after videos of the protest circulated on social media. There were also reports that some individuals threw objects at the presidential convoy, although the Presidency disputed claims surrounding the alleged attack.

David accused opposition political interests of sponsoring the mobilisation to create an impression of widespread rejection of the President and generate material for negative political campaigns.



He argued that the interests and political aspirations of the territory’s original inhabitants could not be determined by individuals allegedly mobilised from outside the FCT.



“The opposition wants to exploit this incident for cheap political advantage. Their intention is to deceive Nigerians, gain popularity on social media and discredit the good work of President Tinubu through the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike.



“They also want to portray the minister as someone who has done nothing for the territory and cannot fulfil his promises. We reject that narrative. The actions of a few individuals cannot erase the realities of development in our communities or determine the position of the original inhabitants,” he said.