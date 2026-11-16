2027: A-Court warns officials against using election cases to make money

…trains 655 to serve in tribunal registries

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Monday read the riot act to 655 staff members and Deputy Chief Registrars of the Court who have been selected to serve on the various tribunals that will hear disputes arising from the 2027 general elections.

Emphasising that the integrity of the judiciary was on the line, Justice Dongban-Mensem cautioned the court’s registry staff against exploiting their election tribunal assignments for financial gain.

She warned that anyone found culpable would be handed over to the relevant security agencies for prosecution.

“It is part of your obligation to discharge your duties with utmost good faith and not be carried away by little advances.

“Your integrity and that of the Tribunal and its members are in the public searchlight, you must therefore ensure you are not used as weapons to truncate the process.

“Ensure to live above board so that you will not put the Judiciary into disrepute. Do not see it as an opportunity to enrich yourselves but rather go there to build your name and your future as it is said that a good name is better than silver and gold.

“The Court will not hesitate to deal with anyone found wanting in this regard,” Justice Dongban-Mensem added.

She spoke at the opening session of a two-day capacity-building workshop for election petition tribunal registry staff, organised at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja.

The PCA said the workshop with the theme: “Modern Registry Practices for Effective Election Petition Tribunal Administration,” was designed as a platform to equip the participants with hands-on knowledge on the use of technology in case management, best practices in records keeping, and the ethical standards expected of Tribunal staff.

“As you are well aware, elections play a very vital role in a democratic system of government as it gives the citizens the chance to choose their leaders.

“The Registry is a very important organ of an Election Petition Tribunal and its administrative duties include the receipt of the petition and other court processes for filing, service of court processes timeously on parties, issuance of hearing notices, preparation of court proceedings and orders, custody and safekeeping of the Tribunals’ documents, compilation of records among various other duties and responsibilities.

“The effectiveness, quality, efficiency, transparency and speed of the Registry has direct impact on the performance and justice delivery of the Election Tribunal.

“Modern registry practices therefore demand more than manual filing and routine administrative work. They demand a new mindset. They demand the adoption of electronic filing and case management systems that allow for easy tracking and retrieval of cases.

“They demand proper documentation, accurate and systematic archiving. They demand timely service of processes and effective scheduling that respects the strict timelines prescribed by law for election petitions. They demand confidentiality, integrity and professionalism,” the PCA added.

In his remarks, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Mr. Umar Bangari, urged the participants to be conscious of the fact that after the elections, “the spotlight of the entire nation will now turn on the Judiciary.”

“While Honourable Judges, among others, sit on the bench of the Tribunals to adjudicate disputes arising from the conduct of the said elections, the success, efficiency, and credibility of every Tribunal really rest heavily on your shoulders.

“You should be aware that you are the custodians of all the processes filed at the Tribunal, the managers of strict statutory timelines, and the primary administrative interface between parties on one hand, and the Bench on the other hand.

“Accordingly, you are hereby placed on strict notice against engaging in any form of misconduct, including but not limited to collusion, conspiracy, conniving with any party, to manipulate court processes, alter records, or confer an unfair advantage upon one party to the detriment of another.

“You must also avoid file tampering, leaking confidential internal communications, draft rulings, panel deliberations, or privileged case information to unauthorized persons, among so many other acts of misconduct.

“We shall entertain zero tolerance towards any breach of neutrality or ethical standards. Any secretary or staff member found to be conniving with any party or counsel to subvert the course of justice will face severe consequences,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court in charge of the election petition tribunals, Mrs. Maitumbi Altine, disclosed that a total of 223 of the participants had previously served in tribunals while 432 of them were first-timers.

She said it was the first time in the annals of the court that such training was organised for staff members who will serve the various election tribunals.