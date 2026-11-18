…Niger leads rice, yam production — NAERLS report

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said increased food production during the 2026 wet season has contributed to a reduction in food prices despite persistent challenges in the agricultural sector.

Kyari spoke on Wednesday during the presentation of the 2026 Agricultural Performance Survey Report by the Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS), Professor Yusuf Sani, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The minister said the report indicated an increase in agricultural output compared with 2025, attributing the development to government interventions aimed at boosting food production and improving affordability.

He cited reductions in the prices of commodities such as garri and millet, saying the trend reflected improvements in food supply.

“When you do comparison between 2025 and 2026, I am not even comparing 2023 and 2026, just within the one year, we have seen prices dropping — garri, millet, and so on and so forth, that has come down,” he said.

Kyari added that another harvest was expected within the next month, which he said could further improve food availability.

On agricultural mechanisation, he said deliveries under the second phase of the programme were expected within the next two to three months.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government planned to release food commodities stored under the Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) programme through the Bank of Agriculture to help stabilise market prices.

“That is also in the works, and very soon we will announce how the methodology of that release will be made,” he said.

On fertiliser supply, Kyari said the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative planned to release three million bags of fertiliser within one month to reduce input costs for farmers.

He said the programme, announced by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, was part of efforts to improve agricultural productivity and balance the interests of farmers, processors and consumers.

The minister also pointed to increased private-sector investment in agricultural processing, particularly in cocoa, sesame, soybean and shea nut.

He said investments by multinational companies in the country’s agricultural sector indicated growing confidence in Nigeria’s business environment.

Kyari further disclosed that $33 million had been invested in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme.

He said government interventions over the past three years had contributed to increased productivity across several crop categories, although some crops continued to record declines.

Presenting the survey findings, NAERLS Executive Director, Professor Yusuf Sani, said Niger State emerged as the country’s leading producer of rice and yam.

He said Ogun State ranked second in rice production, although its rice yield per hectare was lower than that of Niger State.

Sani attributed Niger State’s performance partly to the adoption of improved farming practices by farmers, noting the presence of the National Cereals Research Institute in Badeggi.

For yam production, he said Niger State also ranked first, with Akwa Ibom among the 10 leading producing states.

Kano State emerged as the leading onion producer, followed by Kebbi and Sokoto, while Taraba also featured among the top 10 states.

On national agricultural output, Sani said cereal production increased by 1.8 per cent compared with 2025, reaching approximately 29.4 million metric tonnes.

He disclosed that 13 of the 17 major crops assessed recorded higher production during the period, while ginger, cocoyam, millet and soybean recorded declines.

The survey also identified limited access to quality seeds as the leading constraint affecting farmers, accounting for 28.8 per cent of reported production challenges.

Other constraints included inadequate agricultural extension services and training, family and labour-related challenges, and insufficient access to grants and farm inputs.

Sani also identified ginger blight as one of the factors affecting farmers’ output.

On regional agricultural performance, he said the North-Central zone led production of cereals, legumes, roots and tubers, while the North-West accounted for the largest share of vegetable production at about 31 per cent.