Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are among the high-profile footballers nominated for the 2026 Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Awards.

The nominees for the 17th edition of the awards were unveiled on Wednesday through the organisers’ official website, with Paris Saint-Germain and Spain among the prominent names following their successes in the UEFA Champions League and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dembele, who won the Best Men’s Player award last year, has been shortlisted again alongside 25 other players for the individual prize.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be seeking to retain the Best Middle East Player award after making the 2026 shortlist.

The awards ceremony is billed for December 28 in the United Arab Emirates, while public voting across 12 categories commenced on Wednesday and will end on November 30.

The organisers disclosed that fans would determine the first round of voting, with their votes combined with those of the Globe Soccer Jury during the second round.

The jury features several prominent former football figures, including Marcello Lippi, Antonio Conte, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.

The previous edition attracted more than 30 million votes from over 200 countries and territories.

According to the organisers, supporters can cast their votes through the official website, vote.globesoccer.com, or the Globe Soccer mobile application.

FULL LIST OF 2026 GLOBE SOCCER AWARDS NOMINEES

Best Men’s Player

– Jude Bellingham

– Pau Cubarsí

– Ousmane Dembélé

– Federico Dimarco

– Désiré Doué

– Bruno Fernandes

– Erling Haaland

– Achraf Hakimi

– Vinícius Júnior

– Harry Kane

– Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

– Lautaro Martínez

– Kylian Mbappé

– Nuno Mendes

– Lionel Messi

– João Neves

– Michael Olise

– Raphinha

– Declan Rice

– Rodri

– Fabián Ruiz

– Bukayo Saka

– William Saliba

– Dominik Szoboszlai

– Vitinha

– Lamine Yamal

Best Women’s Player

– Selma Bacha

– Barbra Banda

– Klara Bühl

– Mariona Caldentey

– Temwa Chawinga

– Cata Coll

– Melchie Dumornay

– Caroline Graham Hansen

– Patri Guijarro

– Pernille Harder

– Yui Hasegawa

– Mapi León

– Ewa Pajor

– Clàudia Pina

– Alexia Putellas

– Trinity Rodman

– Alessia Russo

– Ashley Sanchez

– Khadija Shaw

– Momoko Tanikawa

Best Men’s Club

– Al-Ahli

– Arsenal

– Aston Villa

– Barcelona

– Bayern Munich

– Flamengo

– Inter Milan

– Paris Saint-Germain

Best Women’s Club

– Arsenal

– Barcelona

– Bayern Munich

– Cruzeiro

– Manchester City

– OL Lyonnes

Best Coach

– Mikel Arteta

– Cristian Chivu

– Unai Emery

– Luis Enrique

– Cesc Fàbregas

– Hansi Flick

– Luis de la Fuente

– Vincent Kompany

– Pere Romeu

– Lionel Scaloni

Best Forward

– Julián Álvarez

– Ousmane Dembélé

– Luis Díaz

– Erling Haaland

– Vinícius Júnior

– Harry Kane

– Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

– Lautaro Martínez

– Kylian Mbappé

– Lionel Messi

– Michael Olise

– Raphinha

– Bukayo Saka

– Lamine Yamal

Best Midfielder

– Jude Bellingham

– Rayan Cherki

– Bruno Fernandes

– Enzo Fernández

– João Neves

– Martin Ødegaard

– Nico Paz

– Pedri

– Declan Rice

– Rodri

– Fabián Ruiz

– Dominik Szoboszlai

– Federico Valverde

– Vitinha

Best Defender

– Pau Cubarsí

– Marc Cucurella

– Federico Dimarco

– Achraf Hakimi

– Gabriel Magalhães

– Marquinhos

– Nuno Mendes

– Willian Pacho

– William Saliba

– Dayot Upamecano

Best Goalkeeper

– Diogo Costa

– Thibaut Courtois

– Gianluigi Donnarumma

– Joan García

– Gregor Kobel

– Mike Maignan

– Emiliano Martínez

– David Raya

– Matvey Safonov

– Unai Simón

Emerging Player

– Pau Cubarsí

– Yan Diomandé

– Endrick

– Carlos Espí

– Victor Froholdt

– Arda Güler

– Lennart Karl

– Eli Junior Kroupi

– Myles Lewis-Skelly

– Johan Manzambi

– Antonio Nusa

– Nico O’Reilly

– Kenan Yıldız

– Warren Zaïre-Emery

Best Middle East Player

– Musab Al-Juwayr

– Yassine Bounou

– João Félix

– Sadio Mané

– Édouard Mendy

– Rúben Neves

– Julián Quiñones

– Soufiane Rahimi

– Cristiano Ronaldo

– Ivan Toney

Fans’ Historic Club Award

– AC Milan

– Ajax

– Al Ahly

– Barcelona

– Bayern Munich

– Boca Juniors

– Celtic

– Flamengo

– Inter Milan

– Juventus

– Liverpool

– Manchester United

– Peñarol

– Real Madrid

– River Plate

– SL Benfica

Best Sporting Director

– Andrea Berta

– Luis Campos

– Deco

– Max Eberl

Best Agent

– Nathan Campbell

– Jorge Mendes

– Giuseppe Riso

– Will Salthouse