By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has warned that about 20 per cent of Nigerians living with HIV are unaware of their status, a gap that could undermine the country’s efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The agency said the country was yet to achieve the first of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, which seeks to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive antiretroviral treatment and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

NACA Director-General, Dr Temitope Ilori, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja ahead of the 2026 World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1.

Ilori said although Nigeria had recorded progress in HIV treatment and viral suppression, more efforts were needed to close the gap in diagnosis.

According to her, 80 per cent of Nigerians living with HIV know their status, while 98 per cent of those diagnosed are receiving antiretroviral treatment. Of those on treatment, 94 per cent have achieved viral suppression.

She stressed that identifying people who were unaware of their HIV status was critical to linking them to treatment and care.

Ilori called for expanded HIV testing services, uninterrupted access to antiretroviral medicines and stronger community-based interventions to reach people who had yet to access healthcare services.

The NACA director-general identified stigma and discrimination as major barriers to HIV testing and treatment, noting that fear of rejection and discrimination continued to discourage people from knowing their status and seeking medical care.

She urged relevant authorities to strengthen enforcement of the HIV and AIDS (Anti-Discrimination) Act to protect people living with the virus and ensure that discrimination did not prevent them from accessing essential services.

Ilori also called on federal, state and local governments to assume greater responsibility for financing and implementing HIV programmes, stressing that sustainable domestic funding, political commitment and stronger health systems were essential to sustaining progress.

On efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission, she disclosed that early infant diagnosis coverage among HIV-exposed babies increased from 15 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2025.

She described the improvement as encouraging but said further efforts were required to ensure that all HIV-exposed infants received timely testing and appropriate care.

Providing an overview of the country’s HIV response, Ilori said annual AIDS-related deaths declined from 80,000 in 2010 to 32,000 in 2025, representing a reduction of about 60 per cent.

She added that new HIV infections fell from 130,000 in 2010 to 64,000 in 2025, while national HIV prevalence declined from 5.8 per cent in 2001 to 1.3 per cent in 2025.

Reviewing the agency’s activities in 2026, Ilori listed the development and launch of the National HIV Prevention Plan, progress on the National Strategic Plan and preparations for the National HIV Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2026–2030.

She said the sustainability strategy, scheduled for unveiling on December 1, would strengthen domestic financing, promote national ownership of HIV programmes and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on external funding.

The agency, she added, had also advanced preparations for the 2026 Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey and coordinated Nigeria’s proposal development for the Global Fund Grant Cycle 8.

Ilori further disclosed plans to convene a National Prevention Conference themed, “Reimagining HIV Prevention Strategies in Nigeria”, to explore more effective approaches to reducing new infections.

She called for wider access to HIV self-testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and community-led prevention services, particularly for populations facing barriers to conventional healthcare.

The 2026 World AIDS Day will be commemorated under the theme, “Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership and Sustainability.”