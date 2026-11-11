17 rescued, one injured as CNG commercial bus explodes on Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least ​17 people, including a driver, were rescued unhurt on Wednesday after a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered commercial bus burst into flames following a gas explosion at Berger Bus Stop along the Lagos-bound section of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

​One male passenger, who was seated at the rear of the fully loaded Hiace bus (registration number EKY 798 YK), sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre at Toll Gate for urgent medical attention.

​According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was conveying 18 occupants from the Mowe-Ibafo axis toward Lagos when it erupted into flames, triggering panic among passengers and motorists.

Commenting on the accident, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, through Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA personnel promptly mobilised to the scene to evacuate the occupants, while officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze to prevent it from spreading. Personnel from the Ojodu Police Division also provided security and maintained order throughout the rescue and firefighting operations.

​Commending the operation, Bakare-Oki praised the agency’s personnel for their swift intervention and thanked the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigeria Police Force for their collaboration.

​He noted that the incident underscores the importance of rapid emergency response and inter-agency synergy in mitigating road disasters.

Bakare-Oki therefore urged commercial transport operators—particularly those running CNG-powered vehicles—to prioritise regular professional inspections, adhere to safety standards, and ensure the proper maintenance of their gas storage and delivery systems.