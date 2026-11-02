17 abducted Kaduna worshippers died in captivity – CSW

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 17 worshippers abducted during an attack on churches in Ariko community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, reportedly died in captivity, while eight others were released after spending five months with their abductors, Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), Nigeria, has disclosed.

The Chief Executive Officer of CSW Nigeria, Rev. Dr Yunusa Nmadu, disclosed this during a presentation at ECWA Goodnews Church, Kaduna, to mark the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church (IDOP).

Nmadu said the victims were among 37 worshippers abducted when gunmen attacked three churches in the community during Sunday services on April 5, 2026.

He said 12 of the abducted worshippers escaped at different times, while 17 died in captivity and eight were eventually released.

Speaking on the theme, “Light in the Darkest Places,” the CSW chief executive also disclosed that 11 people were abducted in Awon village, also in Kachia LGA, on April 20, 2026.

According to him, one of the victims escaped, six were confirmed dead, while four others remained in captivity six months after their abduction and were reportedly in critical condition.

He also recalled the abduction of 177 worshippers from three churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru LGA, during Sunday services on January 18, 2026.

Nmadu said the government initially denied the incident but later acknowledged it following interventions by organisations, including CSW.

He said the victims were eventually released after spending 18 days in captivity.

The CSW chief executive described the incidents as part of a disturbing pattern of attacks, killings and mass abductions across Kachia, Kajuru, Kauru, Kagarko and other parts of Kaduna State, which he said had forced thousands of residents to flee their ancestral communities.

He expressed concern that persistent insecurity had restricted freedom of worship in several affected communities, leaving some Christians unable to attend church services without fear of attacks or abduction.

Nmadu alleged that Christians constituted about 99 per cent of victims in several affected communities, adding that religious activities had become increasingly difficult in settlements facing persistent security threats.

He also raised concerns over the alleged treatment of abducted victims, particularly women and children, who he said were subjected to sexual violence, starvation and other inhumane conditions.

According to him, male and female captives were separated into different camps, where their movements were restricted and access to basic necessities, including drinking water, controlled by their abductors.

He alleged that some women, including nursing mothers and elderly women, were repeatedly sexually assaulted, while some who regained their freedom reportedly returned home pregnant.

He added that captives sometimes spent several days without food and had limited access to soap and other basic hygiene materials.

Nmadu also drew attention to the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu, who was abducted in February 2018, describing her case as a reminder of the prolonged ordeal of people held because of their Christian faith.

He further alleged that in some parts of the North-East, Christian passengers were singled out and abducted during attacks on commercial vehicles, while passengers of other religious backgrounds were allowed to go.

Calling for greater solidarity with victims of religious persecution, Nmadu urged Christians to remember those in captivity and support efforts to secure their freedom.

He said CSW had worked in Nigeria for more than 17 years to promote freedom of religion or belief through documentation of human rights violations, support for victims and survivors, training of human rights defenders and engagement with government institutions.

“Behind every report and every statistic is a person: a widow, a child, a pastor, a family who has lost a home or a loved one. They are not numbers to us. They are our brothers and sisters, and when one part of the body suffers, we all suffer with it,” he said.

He urged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and show solidarity with persecuted believers, drawing inspiration from John 1:5, which says that the light shines in darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.