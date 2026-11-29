By Evelyn Usmam

The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a suspected fake employment syndicate that allegedly lured unsuspecting job seekers into captivity and demanded ransom from their relatives for their release.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command, reportedly led to the discovery of four camps allegedly operated by the syndicate around Ibaelefun, Morekete and Oreta in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, where the victims were being held.

One hundred and sixty-five (165) victims were reportedly rescued from the camps.

Consequently, three members of the suspected syndicate, identified as Igbede Imanshe, Joseph Zamani and John Ijuo, have been arrested, while the command said it was intensifying efforts to apprehend other alleged leaders of the group, including one Anthony Ikegod, also known as Tony.

Preliminary investigations, according to police sources, revealed that the suspects lured unsuspecting job seekers with promises of lucrative employment, allegedly under the guise of QNet product networking.

However, Qnet has since

On getting the victims to their camps, they allegedly seized their mobile phones, restricted their movements and contacted their relatives to demand money for their release.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “What they do is advertise unavailable job opportunities on the Internet, promising unsuspecting job seekers a monthly salary of N250,000.

“Once they are able to lure an applicant to any of their camps in Ikorodu, they hold the person hostage, collect their phone and brainwash them,” the source said.

The source explained that the suspects allegedly employed three different strategies to extort money from the victims’ relatives.

“They would send threatening messages and videos to relatives, claiming that their loved ones had been kidnapped and would only be released after a particular amount of ransom was paid.

“They also told relatives that the victim had been arrested outside Nigeria while travelling out of the country and that a huge amount of money was needed to secure their release.

“The third method was to portray the victim as having been involved in a terrible accident. They would take fake photographs and send them to relatives to make them believe that their loved ones were in danger and needed urgent financial assistance,” the source disclosed.

Suspect confesses

One of the suspects, Igbede Imanshe, a farmer from Benue State, admitted receiving money on behalf of the group but claimed he acted on the instructions of his alleged boss, whom he identified as Anthony Ikegod.

Recounting how he became involved in the operation, Imanshe said: “I am a 32-year-old farmer from Benue State. I was introduced to the business by one of my friends, Francis, who promised me a job paying N250,000 in Lagos.

“I brought only three people, and their money was paid into my account. It was our boss, Tony (Anthony), who instructed that the money be paid into my account, after which I transferred it to him.

“I was also a victim. They promised to give us products from Malaysia, but we have not received any products,” he added.

Victim recounts ordeal

One of the rescued victims, 30-year-old Precious Osawaru, a University of Lagos graduate, narrated how her search for employment allegedly landed her in the syndicate’s camp.

Osawaru said: “I was at home in Edo State mourning my brother’s death and, at the same time, comforting my mother. I decided to seek something productive to occupy my time and become financially independent.

“I informed my family that I wanted to start a small business, either selling frozen foods or cooking utensils, but they told me there was no money to finance the venture.

“While searching for employment, I met a man identified as Michael online, who advised me to return to Lagos, promising to assist me with accommodation.

“Later, I saw two job vacancies on his WhatsApp status and called him. I applied for the one I suspected was genuine, and he told me to send my CV and National Identification Number (NIN).

“Michael told me that one of his uncles had connections with the company I applied to and that he had helped secure the job for me.

“He then told me to come to Lagos the following week.

“I arrived in Lagos on September 6 and was taken to an apartment in Ikorodu. I became uncomfortable with the circumstances surrounding my arrival.

“He asked me to pay for my accommodation. I paid N35,000 out of the N70,000 he requested.

“They did not allow me to use my phone while I was in their custody. That was when I knew I was in trouble,” she said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects. She said investigation was ongoing, adding that operatives were on the trail of other members of the suspected syndicate.

Meanwhile, QNET has repeatedly disassociated itself from individuals using its name to perpetrate fake recruitment schemes, insisting that its business did not involve offering salaried employment or guaranteed monthly earnings.

The company in a video on social media condemned the misuse of its name to deceive job seekers and pledged its willingness to cooperate with Nigerian law-enforcement agencies to identify and bring perpetrators to justice. It also urged members of the public to be wary of individuals promising jobs or other employment benefits under the guise of its product networking business.