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NO fewer than 14 persons reportedly lost their lives in a road accident involving a DAF truck conveying 35 cattle and several passengers along Kontagora Road in Niger State.



Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, reported that the accident occurred around 11 a.m. on November 17 near Ibeto, as the truck, with registration number Lagos AZL 267 XH, travelled from Koko Local Government Area of Kebbi State to Lagos.



“Police sources said an unidentified vehicle travelling in the same direction reportedly attempted to overtake the truck but brushed against it, causing the driver to lose control before the vehicle fell,” Makama said.



“The truck driver and 13 other occupants reportedly died at the scene.



“Those identified among the deceased included Umar, 45, the driver, from Kaoje; Anas Suleiman, 25, and Sufiyanu Suleiman, 40, both from Koko; Salim Abu Dogo, 30; Abubakar Shehu, 45; Yahaya Abubakar, 30; and Manu, 35, all from Dankigari.

“Others were Rufai Umar, 25, from Bagudo; Faruk Tudu Kaoje, 20, from Kaoje; Umar Abubakar, 30, from Saradosa; Salisu Idry, 35, from Bagodo; and Abubakar Alhaji, 25, from Kaoje.”

Police sources told Makama that relatives identified the bodies, while those claimed by their families were released for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

The publication added that two unidentified bodies had been deposited at the mortuary of Kontagora General Hospital. “The vehicle allegedly involved in the overtaking manoeuvre was later traced to Kaboji in Magama Local Government Area and taken to the Area Command Office,” Makama said.

“However, the driver of the vehicle reportedly fled and remains at large.”

According to the publication, the Niger State Police Command said investigation was ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the accident and apprehend the fleeing driver.