By John Alechenu

ABUJA — No fewer than 134 master’s degree students sponsored under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) offshore postgraduate scholarship scheme have graduated from various universities in the United Kingdom, with 19 of them earning distinctions.

The graduates were hosted to a graduation and reception ceremony in London on Saturday by the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the PAP Administrator, and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday.

The scholars graduated in various disciplines, including software engineering, oil and gas, data science and engineering, agricultural and environmental sciences, financial management, law, construction engineering management and global public health.

The statement said the overseas scholarship scheme had produced 168 master’s and doctoral degree holders under Otuaro’s administration.

Congratulating the graduates at the ceremony, Otuaro said their achievements validated his decision to expand the scholarship scheme and create more opportunities for Niger Delta youths to bridge the region’s human capital development gap.

He described the graduations as another milestone in the implementation of the PAP’s mandate, particularly its formal education component.

“Your successful graduation in various disciplines is a testament to our decision to expand the scholarship scheme and create more access to tertiary education for the youths of our region.

“It is also a demonstration of our commitment to expanding human capital development for the socio-economic advancement, sustainable peace and stability, and transformation of our region,” he said.

Otuaro disclosed that since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu in 2024, the programme had awarded 13,300 in-country scholarships and more than 500 offshore scholarships.

He said the sponsorships aligned with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and efforts to address the human capital development gap in the Niger Delta.

“The huge scholarship deployments and all the achievements we have recorded would not have been possible without President Bola Tinubu’s generosity and his genuine love for our region,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his interest in the peace, security, education and socio-economic development of the Niger Delta, as well as to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his supervision of the programme.

The PAP administrator also urged Niger Delta stakeholders to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 general elections, arguing that another term would bring further benefits to the region.

Some of the graduates, including Wokoma Prince-Timothy, who studied Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at Newcastle University; Jeffrey Pere Oromoni, who studied International Commercial Law and Arbitration at the University of Hertfordshire; and Abulu Francis Bekesuode, a graduate of International Law and Legal Practice, expressed appreciation to Tinubu and the PAP administrator for the scholarship opportunity.

Meanwhile, Otuaro has reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to sustaining partnerships with overseas universities to deepen human capital development and promote sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the management of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, where he thanked the institution for its cooperation with the programme.

He said the collaboration with foreign universities had helped expand access to quality higher education for youths from the region.

Otuaro assured the university’s management that the Tinubu administration remained committed to educational advancement and sustainable peace in the Niger Delta through continued support for the PAP.

Responding, the university’s Vice-Principal for Global Engagement and Partnership, Jason Norris, commended the performance of PAP-sponsored students and expressed the institution’s readiness to sustain its partnership with the programme.