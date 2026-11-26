By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Womenifesto has brought together 1,000 survivors, campaigners and women’s rights advocates to demand stronger protection for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and an end to impunity for perpetrators in Nigeria.

The demand was made on Wednesday during an online town hall organised to mark the commencement of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Speaking at the meeting, Womenifesto Convener, Associate Professor Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said survivors continued to face victim-blaming, inadequate support services and barriers to accessing justice.

She said women and girls remained vulnerable to domestic and sexual violence, sexual harassment and abuse perpetrated through digital platforms.

Akiyode-Afolabi attributed the continued prevalence of the abuses partly to institutional failures, which she said allowed perpetrators to escape accountability.

She called on relevant authorities to enforce existing laws and ensure that survivors had access to adequate support services.

According to her, the town hall focused on three key priorities: securing justice, protecting survivors and ending impunity.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, disclosed that the commission recorded 384,196 complaints across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in October 2026.

He said the complaints included 1,873 cases of domestic violence, 376 cases of forced marriage involving adult women, 339 cases of trafficking involving women and 632 cases of women being denied access to their children.

Ojukwu further disclosed that the commission recorded 2,141 cases of sexual abuse involving girls, 2,093 cases of girls forced into marriage and 1,681 cases of trafficking involving girls.

He called for increased funding of shelters, stronger referral services and improved training for responders handling cases of gender-based violence.

The NHRC boss said the commission would collaborate with the police, judiciary and other relevant agencies to pursue cases and ensure survivors were referred for medical, psychosocial and legal assistance.

In her keynote address, co-founder of the African Women’s Development Fund, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, called for a review of the state of emergency on violence against women declared in 2020.

She also advocated the establishment of support centres in every local government area and the adoption of policies to address gender-based violence in schools.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by Princess Jumai Idonije, said the ministry was working with state governments to ensure survivors could access counselling services in every local government area.

Similarly, ActionAid Nigeria Deputy Country Director, Suweiba Muhammad Tanko, called for joint fundraising initiatives among women’s rights organisations to strengthen interventions against gender-based violence.

She also urged experienced advocates to mentor younger activists to sustain the campaign.

The Secretary-General of the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), Hajiya Saadatu Mahdi, said advocacy efforts must extend to rural communities and involve survivors in shaping institutional responses to abuse.

Mahdi disclosed that WRAPA was working with traditional and religious leaders to bring support services closer to survivors through safe spaces in palaces, churches and mosques.