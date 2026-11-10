The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran Nollywood actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, who died at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Edochie, renowned for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice and memorable portrayal of traditional rulers and family patriarchs, was one of the most recognisable figures in Nigerian cinema.

Here are 10 things to know about the late actor.

1. He was born in Zaria, Kaduna State

Pete Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, although he hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

He grew up in northern Nigeria before eventually establishing his roots in the southeastern part of the country.

2. He started his career as a broadcaster

Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, Edochie built a career in broadcasting.

He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 as a junior programmes assistant and gradually rose through the ranks.

He later became Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, where he also served as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally as Acting Managing Director.

3. He became famous for playing Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart

One of the defining moments of Edochie’s career was his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s celebrated novel, Things Fall Apart.

His performance as the proud and uncompromising Igbo warrior earned him widespread recognition and established him as one of Nigeria’s leading television actors.

The role also attracted international attention, including coverage by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

4. He featured in over 200 screen productions

Edochie went on to feature in numerous Nigerian films and television productions throughout his career.

Some of his notable works include Rituals, Igodo, Billionaire’s Club, Egg of Life and Lionheart.

In Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film Lionheart, he played Chief Ernest Obiagu.

5. He was known for his deep voice and African proverbs

One of the qualities that distinguished Edochie from many actors was his commanding voice and measured delivery.

He became particularly associated with characters who portrayed traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen, fathers and authoritative family patriarchs.

His frequent use of African proverbs and traditional expressions also became a defining feature of his performances, earning him admiration among generations of movie lovers.

6. He received the national honour of MON

In recognition of his contributions to Nigerian entertainment, Edochie received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003.

He also received the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Industry Merit Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa Film Academy.

In 2020, he was honoured with the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival.

7. He was married to Josephine Edochie and had six children

The late actor was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, with whom he had six children.

Two of his children, Yul and Linc Edochie, followed in his footsteps and became actors in the Nigerian film industry.

His family occasionally attracted public attention, particularly following controversies surrounding Yul Edochie’s marriage to actress Judy Austin.

8. His death followed years of false death rumours

Edochie had repeatedly been the subject of false reports claiming that he had died.

In February 2026, his family dismissed another viral death rumour, with his eldest son, Leo Edochie, describing the reports as false and malicious.

The actor also previously spoke about how he had been declared dead several times on social media.

However, his family confirmed his death on November 25, 2026, in an official statement signed by Leo Edochie.

9. He died at 79 after a prolonged illness

The veteran actor died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, according to the statement released by his family. He reportedly died following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His family described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, adding that funeral arrangements would be announced later.

10. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in Nollywood

Edochie’s death marks the loss of one of the influential figures in the history of Nigerian cinema.

From his early years in broadcasting to his celebrated portrayal of Okonkwo and subsequent appearances in hundreds of productions, he helped shape the representation of African culture, tradition and family life on screen.

His distinctive acting style, memorable dialogue and contribution to the growth of Nollywood have secured his place among the industry’s most celebrated veterans.

Vanguard News