By Aniobi Angel

Smartphone manufacturers are continuously improving charging technology, introducing devices that can recharge their batteries in significantly less time.

From 120W ultra-fast charging systems to more moderate fast-charging options, several smartphones

now offer features designed to reduce the time users spend connected to power outlets.

In 2026, brands such as Xiaomi, Huawei, OnePlus, ASUS, Motorola, Samsung, Google and Apple continue to compete in the development of faster and more efficient charging technology.

Here are 10 smartphones with impressive charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G – 120W

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G leads the list with its 120W HyperCharge technology.

The smartphone features a 5,110mAh battery and supports ultra-fast wired charging, allowing users to recharge their devices in approximately 20–30 minutes under suitable conditions.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G – 120W

Another Xiaomi device making the list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, which features 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology.

Its 5,000mAh battery is designed to support rapid charging, with the manufacturer claiming that the device can reach a full charge in approximately 17 minutes under controlled conditions.

OnePlus 15 – 100W

The OnePlus 15 features 100W fast-charging technology in markets where the higher-wattage version is available.

Its charging system is designed to provide quick battery replenishment, making it suitable for users who depend heavily on their smartphones throughout the day.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra – 100W

Huawei’s Pura 80 Ultra offers 100W wired SuperCharge technology and up to 80W wireless charging.

The device combines its fast-charging capabilities with a large battery, providing users with both wired and wireless charging options.

OnePlus 11 5G Dual SIM – 100W

The OnePlus 11 5G supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging in compatible markets.

It features a 5,000mAh battery and is designed to recharge quickly, with OnePlus advertising a full charge in approximately 25 minutes under suitable conditions.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s 5G Dual SIM – 65W

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s is equipped with 65W HyperCharge technology.

Designed primarily for mobile gaming, the smartphone combines its high-performance hardware with a 6,000mAh battery and fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – 45W

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra supports 45W wired fast charging.

The device features a 5,000mAh battery and can reach approximately 65 per cent charge in 30 minutes when used with a compatible 45W adapter.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G – 45W

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 5G supports 45W TurboPower wired charging.

The foldable smartphone combines its distinctive design with a fast-charging system and wireless charging support, offering users additional convenience when powering their devices.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL – Up to 37W

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL supports fast wired charging using a compatible 45W USB-C charger.

The device can reach approximately 70 per cent battery capacity in 30 minutes under suitable conditions. It also supports wireless charging.

Huawei P30 Pro Dual SIM – 40W

The Huawei P30 Pro Dual SIM completes the list with its 40W Huawei SuperCharge technology.

Despite being an older flagship smartphone, it remains notable for its charging capabilities. Its 4,200mAh battery supports fast charging, allowing users to replenish battery power more quickly than with standard charging technology.

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