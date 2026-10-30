Zamfara shows transformational leadership under Lawal — EFCC chairman

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has described developments in Zamfara State under Governor Dauda Lawal as evidence of transformational leadership.

Olukoyede spoke on Thursday while delivering the keynote address at the 30th anniversary lecture of Zamfara State, held at the Grand Chamber of the Government House in Gusau.

He said he accepted the invitation to speak at the event after conducting personal checks on the governor and the state’s development trajectory, particularly over the past three years.

The EFCC chairman explained that his office’s ethical demands generally kept him away from political events and government houses, but that what he discovered about Zamfara persuaded him to attend.

“By virtue of the ethical demands of my office, I don’t attend political events; I don’t go to the government house as a matter of principle. But when I received this invitation, something told me to accept and see what was going on there,” he said.

Olukoyede said he had also discussed his findings with President Bola Tinubu, who encouraged him to attend the anniversary celebration.

He said his arrival in Gusau offered him an opportunity to observe some of the infrastructure projects and changes taking place in the state.

“As I arrived in Gusau, the first thing I noticed was the new airport. It is noticeable even to first-time visitors. The capital city speaks of visible transformation, as we have seen. Newly paved roads align with street solar lights,” he said.

According to him, Zamfara had for years remained among Nigeria’s less-developed states despite its natural potential and efforts by successive administrations.

He, however, said the state’s outlook was changing, adding that the physical development of Gusau reflected broader changes across Zamfara.

The EFCC chairman also commended the state government’s reported progress in education, particularly its performance in national examinations conducted by the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

He attributed the developments to what he described as deliberate reform initiatives by the Lawal administration, noting that they aligned with the anniversary lecture’s theme, “Accountability and Responsibility in Transformational Government”.

Olukoyede said the decision to invite the EFCC chairman to address the state anniversary reflected the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal said the anniversary theme, “Reflections, Achievements, and the Future”, was designed to provide an opportunity to examine the challenges that had shaped the state’s journey and consider the responsibilities of leaders in securing a better future.

He said the anniversary lecture had provided a platform for intellectual engagement on critical issues, including public accountability, community participation in tackling insecurity, preservation of history and culture, and the relationship between security and socio-economic development.

Lawal said the discussions were central to his administration’s development agenda, particularly its Six-Point Rescue Agenda and the Zamfara State Development Plan 2025–2034.

According to him, the development plan provides a long-term framework for the state’s economic growth, infrastructure, social welfare, human capital development, governance and environmental sustainability.

“We must turn these commitments into measurable improvements in people’s lives,” the governor said.

He expressed appreciation to the speakers, discussants, organising committee and other participants for their contributions to the anniversary programme.

Other speakers at the anniversary lecture included Professors Tijjani Muhammad Bande, Sulaiman Kura, Murtala Rufai and Taofik Aminu.