Zamfara deputy governor reportedly trapped by angry youths

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

GUSAU — Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mumini, was reportedly trapped by angry youths in Gwashi town, Bukkuyum Local Government Area, on Sunday, during a visit to commiserate with residents over a recent bandit attack.

Sources said the youths barricaded the entrance to the town, chanting “Bamayi”, which means “We don’t want you”, accusing the government of failing to protect them from banditry.

The deputy governor was reportedly visiting the community to offer condolences following an attack by bandits that claimed the lives of at least nine security operatives and several civilians.

Residents who spoke to Vanguard by telephone said the community was angered by what they described as the government’s failure to visit the area or commiserate with victims in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

They accused the state government of abandoning them during their moment of grief and only visiting days after the incident.

“The people are angry. We lost nine security personnel and many innocent citizens. Nobody from government came when we were under attack and mourning our people. Now they are here, we don’t want them,” the residents said.

The situation reportedly escalated, forcing the deputy governor and his security detail to seek cover amid fears that the angry youths could attack them.

Residents said the incident reflected growing frustration over insecurity in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, which has been among the areas affected by banditry in Zamfara State.

They expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as inadequate government efforts to protect lives and property in the community.

As of the time of filing this report, the deputy governor and his entourage were reportedly stranded in the area, awaiting reinforcements to facilitate their safe departure from the community.

There was no immediate official statement from the state government on the incident.