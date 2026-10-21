Zamfara 2027: Governor Lawal, 14 other candidates sign peace accord

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and 14 other governorship candidates yesterday signed a peace accord to ensure peace and order in the forthcoming 2027 General elections.

The accord, organised by the Zamfara State Police Command in Gusau, was signed at the Peace Accord and Election Security Summit held in Zamfara State.

The Peace Accord signing ceremony was meant to ensure peace and order for all political parties in the country as a preparation for free and fair 2027 elections.

Governor Lawal, along with all contestants in the governorship, national and state assembly elections, were invited to sign and promise that no one will violate or work against any election processes before, during and after elections.

The governor, as one of the contestants under the All Progressive Congress (APC), signed the accord and prayed for peace, free and fair elections, and all the political parties did the same.

In his speech, Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello Daga, called on all the contestants to shun, avoid, and not try to violate any election processes before, during and after elections.

He warned that any political aspirant or member of any political party found violating the law will be decisively trailed and charged before the court of law.

Also, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, Kabir Abdul Randawa, has assured political parties and residents of the command’s commitment to providing adequate security and ensuring peaceful political activities in the state.

He urged all political parties and candidates to shun intimidation, violence and other acts capable of threatening the peace.