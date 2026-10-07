Works Ministry debunks First Niger Bridge demarcation removal claims

— Says bridge may reopen this week

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Federal Ministry of Works has dismissed reports that the demarcations recently installed on the First Niger Bridge, Onitsha, are being removed following public criticism.

The Federal Controller of Works, Anambra State Field Headquarters, Engr. Timothy Emenike, said the ministry only created openings in the newly installed demarcations to enable vehicles to make U-turns in emergencies and allow the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and other traffic and emergency agencies to operate effectively on the bridge.

Emenike disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, saying the clarification was necessary to douse tension and correct what he described as a wrong impression being created by the reports.

He said all construction works involving the tarring of the bridge had been completed, while painting of the railings, which commenced last week, was ongoing and would be completed shortly.

According to him, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the bridge could be reopened before the end of the week, as the major rehabilitation works, particularly the tarring, had been completed.

Emenike said: “The alleged removal of the brick demarcation that was installed after the bridge rehabilitation is one of the lies some disgruntled elements are telling and posting with fake pictures on social media to discredit the ministry and deceive the public.

“I am sure you have seen with your eyes that there was no removal of the demarcations. You have also seen the openings created for vehicles to make U-turns on the bridge. Did you see any removal or destruction of the demarcations, except where we created the U-turns?

“What we simply did was create U-turns for vehicles for emergency purposes and to allow the FRSC, Fire Service and other emergency and traffic agencies to operate in case of emergency response. You can see for yourselves that there is nothing like removal of the demarcations as being rumoured.”

A Vanguard correspondent who visited the bridge on Wednesday observed that painting of the railings was ongoing, while the fixing of bolts in the spaces created between the demarcations for the installation of electric poles was also in progress.

Some pedestrians who spoke with journalists expressed satisfaction with the work done so far, saying they looked forward to the reopening of the bridge.

They said reopening the bridge would alleviate the hardship being experienced by residents and other road users who depend on it daily, particularly as vehicular traffic into and out of Anambra had been diverted to the Second Niger Bridge.