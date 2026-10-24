Woman killed, two injured on Plateau farm

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

A woman has been killed, while two others sustained injuries while harvesting groundnuts on a farm at Gwom-Ajang, Foron District, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 4pm on Saturday, according to a member of the community, Silas Bitrus, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Bitrus said, “The incident occurred around 4pm while they were harvesting groundnuts on the farm.”

He added, “A woman was killed, while two others sustained injuries.”

Also confirming the incident, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, condemned the attacks and urged security operatives to go after the attackers.

Also in a related development, the Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youth Bodies has alleged a plot by some groups to launch a counter-propaganda campaign against the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies operating in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday and signed by Amb. Ezekiel Peter Bini, Chairman, Coalition of Indigenous Youth Nationalities, Plateau State; Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, President, Berom Youth Moulder-Association; Amb. Miri Timnan Nyantau, President, Tarok Progressive Youths Association; and Mr Jonathan Kyesmang Yusuf, President, Mwaghavul Youths Movement, the coalition said, “Following our World Press Conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat in Abuja on 21st October, 2026, the Coalition has received information of a plan to launch an aggressive counter-propaganda campaign.”

The group said, “According to reliable sources, some groups are planning to stage a World Press Conference to portray the joint operations of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Mobile Police Force, and Operation Rainbow as discriminatory against a section of the population.”

The coalition further said, “The propaganda being launched must not be accepted as truth without independent verification.”

“We challenge anyone concerned about human rights and freedom to demand evidence and allow the appropriate authorities to establish the facts.”

The group added, “We stand firmly with the DSS, Mobile Police and Operation Rainbow and other security operatives.”

“We will not be distracted by propaganda, nor shall we retreat because of terror. Plateau is our heritage and must remain safe for all law-abiding citizens.”