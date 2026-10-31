Why the Nigerian man has become a global Romantic Fascination, by Stephanie Shaakaa

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The internet has developed a remarkable appetite for intercultural romance, and one figure keeps appearing in the conversation. The Nigerian man.

Across social media, women describe Nigerian men with a mixture of admiration, amusement and surprise. They speak of men who call when they promise to, make their intentions known without endless games, offer gifts, insist on paying bills and pursue relationships with an enthusiasm that seems unusual in a dating culture where detachment is sometimes mistaken for sophistication

Some stories are exaggerated for entertainment, but the fascination raises a more interesting question: what happens when a culture that expresses romantic intentions openly encounters a dating world where emotional withdrawal has become a form of self-protection?

Anyone who has spent weeks trying to interpret another person’s mixed signals knows how tiring it can be. Conversations that begin promisingly suddenly go cold, messages become unpredictable, and two people who are interested in each other pretend not to care. Against this background, a man who calls because he wants to hear your voice, remembers what you told him and makes his intentions clear can feel like a welcome change.

In many Nigerian social settings, courtship is expected to be deliberate. A man who likes a woman is often expected to approach her, demonstrate seriousness and make his interest known. Courtship can be expressive, sometimes exuberantly so. For someone accustomed to deciphering ambiguous signals, being wanted without having to investigate another person’s intentions can be reassuring.

Directness, however, loses its charm when it refuses to respect boundaries. Persistence does not entitle a man to a woman’s affection, and rejection does not become negotiable because he has spent money or made grand declarations. The appeal of deliberate courtship lies in the freedom to express interest, not in the assumption that a woman must reciprocate.

Provision adds another dimension to this fascination. In many West African communities, where formal state social safety nets have often been limited, families, kinship networks and community relationships have long helped people survive economic hardship. Within these social arrangements, a man’s capacity to provide became closely associated with responsibility for his household. This tradition has helped shape expectations about masculinity, although its expression varies across families and generations.

In modern courtship, that sense of responsibility can make affection tangible. A man who notices his partner’s financial difficulties and offers practical assistance without making her feel inadequate communicates something that affectionate messages alone cannot: her circumstances matter to him. For a woman who has experienced relationships rich in promises but poor in practical support, such consideration can be deeply reassuring.

Yet generosity loses its nobility when it becomes a means of control. A man can pay every bill from here to Lagos and still be an intolerable partner if he treats his spending as a purchase of submission. Providing for a woman does not entitle him to dictate her friendships, silence her opinions or demand obedience. The true measure of provision is not how much power it gives the provider, but how much security it creates without diminishing the recipient’s freedom.

Ambition and resilience also contribute to the Nigerian man’s image abroad. Many Nigerians leave home carrying family expectations into unfamiliar societies, where they must learn new systems, build careers and navigate challenges without the support networks they once knew. Their determination to succeed can be attractive to a prospective partner. There is something compelling about a man who sees difficult circumstances as challenges to overcome rather than reasons to abandon his ambitions.

But surviving hardship does not automatically prepare someone for intimacy. A man may excel in business and remain incapable of apologising when he hurts the woman he loves. He may negotiate difficult deals but struggle to handle disagreement without turning it into a contest. Professional achievement cannot substitute for emotional maturity, and confidence means little in a relationship if it leaves no room for another person’s perspective.

Community is another part of the appeal. Nigerian relationships often extend beyond the couple into a wider circle of relatives, friends, shared meals and family celebrations. For someone accustomed to a more individualistic social environment, being welcomed into a community that remembers her name and takes an interest in her life can offer a powerful sense of belonging.

That warmth has its limits, however. Family loyalty becomes a burden when relatives assume the right to interfere in private decisions. A man building a lasting partnership must know how to honour his family without surrendering his partner’s privacy. Community should strengthen a relationship, not claim ownership of it.

Nigeria’s growing cultural influence has also changed how the world encounters its people. Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido have taken Afrobeats to international stages, while Rema’s global success has introduced another generation of listeners to Nigerian music. Nollywood and Nigerian digital creators have extended that visibility through film, fashion, comedy and everyday cultural expression. For audiences who once knew little about Nigeria beyond news headlines, these encounters offer a more intimate introduction to its people and social life. Music does not automatically create romantic attraction, but cultural familiarity can make curiosity about the people behind it easier to develop.

Social media, meanwhile, can make exceptional relationships appear ordinary. Algorithms reward dramatic proposals, extravagant gifts and expensive holidays because such spectacles attract attention. The everyday work of love,sharing responsibilities, keeping promises, resolving disagreements and showing up during difficult days rarely commands the same audience. A viral video can capture the imagination, it cannot establish whether two people feel respected and secure when the cameras are gone

Nor have foreign women necessarily discovered a secret about Nigerian men that Nigerian women somehow missed. Women have different expectations, histories and boundaries. What one experiences as attentiveness, another may find intrusive,what one values as traditional gallantry, another may consider paternalism. No nationality guarantees kindness, fidelity or compatibility. Culture may influence how a man expresses affection, but character determines how he behaves when affection is inconvenient.

Perhaps that is what makes this fascination larger than nationality. People want to be loved without begging for attention, cared for without being controlled, and chosen without surrendering their independence. These desires cross borders. When a man is generous without keeping score, ambitious without arrogance and devoted without demanding submission, his appeal needs no elaborate explanation.

Still, courtship is only the beginning. A man may know how to win a woman’s attention and have much to learn about keeping her trust. The gifts may impress her, the confidence may attract her, and the pursuit may make her feel special. What matters eventually is how he treats her when they disagree, when money is tight, when life becomes inconvenient and when nobody is watching

The Nigerian man may continue to enjoy his growing reputation as a romantic fascination, and there is nothing wrong with celebrating the warmth and gallantry that many bring to courtship. But a reputation built on grand gestures can be sustained only by something deeper. The true measure of the Nigerian man’s romantic reputation will not be how many hearts he captures across the globe, but whether the woman who knows him best has the fewest reasons to regret believing in him.

Stephanie Shaakaa [email protected] 08078600871