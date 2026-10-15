Full list: 45 countries Nigerians can visit without visa as passport climbs 92nd globally

Nigerian passport holders can access 45 countries without obtaining a visa before travelling, according to reports on the latest Henley Passport Index, which places Nigeria 92nd in its October 2026 global ranking.

The reported update represents an improvement from Nigeria’s 94th position in 2025, when its passport provided access to 44 destinations without a prior visa.

The index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before departure. It covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Visa-Free Countries for Nigerian Passport Holders

Barbados

Benin

Burkina Faso

Burundi – Visa on arrival

Cambodia – Visa on arrival

Cameroon

Cape Verde Islands

Chad

Comoro Islands – Visa on arrival

Cook Islands

Cote d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Dominica

Fiji

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Iran – Visa on arrival

Kenya

Kiribati

Lebanon

Liberia

Madagascar – Visa on arrival

Maldives – Visa on arrival

Mali

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Niger

Niue – Visa on arrival

Palau Islands – Visa on arrival

Rwanda

Samoa – Visa on arrival

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

St. Kitts and Nevis

Tanzania

The Gambia

Timor-Leste – Visa on arrival

Togo

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

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