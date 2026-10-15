Full list: 45 countries Nigerians can visit without visa as passport climbs 92nd globally

Nigerian passport holders can access 45 countries without obtaining a visa before travelling, according to reports on the latest Henley Passport Index, which places Nigeria 92nd in its October 2026 global ranking.
The reported update represents an improvement from Nigeria’s 94th position in 2025, when its passport provided access to 44 destinations without a prior visa.
The index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before departure. It covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Visa-Free Countries for Nigerian Passport Holders
- Barbados
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi – Visa on arrival
- Cambodia – Visa on arrival
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde Islands
- Chad
- Comoro Islands – Visa on arrival
- Cook Islands
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Iran – Visa on arrival
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Madagascar – Visa on arrival
- Maldives – Visa on arrival
- Mali
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Niger
- Niue – Visa on arrival
- Palau Islands – Visa on arrival
- Rwanda
- Samoa – Visa on arrival
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Tanzania
- The Gambia
- Timor-Leste – Visa on arrival
- Togo
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
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